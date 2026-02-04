2026 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Young USA Stars, veteran USA Stripes teams take on stacked World team

They are playing for national pride — and now they are playing for some generational pride as well. That should spark some real, hard-nosed basketball.

The teams for the 75th NBA All-Star Game were announced Tuesday — two USA squads and one World squad for the new USA vs. World format (more on that below). As if playing for the USA or World teams was not enough, the league split the USA squads largely along generational lines, with a young USA Stars team and a veteran USA Strips team. Here are the rosters:

The All-Star teams have been revealed!



Which team are you rolling with?

USA Stars

Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

Devin Booker (Suns)

Cade Cunningham (Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Pistons)

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

Chet Holmgren (Thunder)

Jalen Johnson (Hawks)

Tyrese Maxey (76ers)

USA Stripes:

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Kevin Durant (Rockets)

LeBron James (Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Norman Powell (Heat)

World Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks, but will not play due to a calf strain)

Luka Doncic (Lakers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Knicks)

Pascal Siakam (Pacers)

Jamal Murray (Nuggets)

Deni Avdija (Trail Blazers)

My first thought: Teaming up Curry, Durant, and LeBron again, with national pride on the line, brings back memories of Paris.

STEPH WAS ICE COLD DOWN THE STRETCH. 🥶



Four three-pointers in TWO MINUTES AND 11 SECONDS to close out France for the gold medal.

That said, give me Team World to win it all, mostly because I think they are going to care more, feel more invested and go at this from the start — but that will force the other teams to step up.

What we really want is for players to care and go all out in the All-Star Game, and this format and these teams should help make that a reality.

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

As you see above, the 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, each team playing at least two games.

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title. (If there is a tie it comes down to point differential.)

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

How to watch NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

