2026 NBA All-Star 3-point Contest: Devin Booker, Kon Knueppel, Damian Lillard headline participants

For the first time this season, we are going to see Damian Lillard in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform and on an NBA court.

Lillard, who has not played a minute this season while recovering from a torn 45.1%) with Achilles, pushed to return and try to win his third NBA All-Star Saturday Night 3-point Contest in four years. He had won in 2023 and 2024 but lost last year to the Heat’s Tyler Herro.

This year’s competitors in the 3-point Contest are:

· Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

· Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

· Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

· Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

· Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

· Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

· Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

· Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Of the participants, Portis is shooting the highest percentage this season (45.1%) with Murray (43.2%) and Knueppel next in line (42.8%). Lillard is a career 43.9% shooter from beyond the arc.

Knueppel can become the first rookie to win the event. He is one of four first-time participants, along with Maxey, Murray and Portis.

The format of the 3-point Contest remains unchanged. It is a two-round event where players attempt to knock down as many shots and score as many points as possible from five different 3-point locations (all within 70 seconds). The top three scorers from the first round advance to the championship round, where the highest score wins.

Fans will not have to wait long to see Lillard. In a change of pace this year, All-Star Saturday night will lead off with the 3-Point Contest, followed by the Shooting Stars and then the Dunk Contest.

Everything also starts earlier than traditionally — 5 p.m. ET — and coverage of All-Star Saturday night on NBC and Peacock will flow directly into coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

How to watch NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, a time earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits — Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

