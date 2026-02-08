 Skip navigation
Watch James Harden take over with 15 points in fourth quarter, lead Cavaliers to win in debut

  
Published February 8, 2026 11:26 AM

This is why you go out and get a former MVP at the deadline.

James Harden — playing his first game with the Cavaliers since being traded from the Clippers, and without a practice or shootaround — took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on 4-of-4 shooting (three of those 3-pointers) to spark a comeback win for the Cavaliers against the Kings on the road, 132-126.

Harden finished with 23 on the night. Nobody was as pumped as Travis Scott.

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 on the night for the Cavaliers, while Jarrett Allen scored 29 with 10 rebounds — Cleveland big men Allen and (once healthy) Evan Mobley may benefit most from the passing that James Harden brings to the table.

It’s just one game against a tanking team (albeit one with some veteran talent on the roster), but it’s a great start for the Harden era in Cleveland. That was a team playing with confidence down the stretch, which we have not consistently seen from the Cavaliers this season.