Watch James Harden take over with 15 points in fourth quarter, lead Cavaliers to win in debut

This is why you go out and get a former MVP at the deadline.

James Harden — playing his first game with the Cavaliers since being traded from the Clippers, and without a practice or shootaround — took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on 4-of-4 shooting (three of those 3-pointers) to spark a comeback win for the Cavaliers against the Kings on the road, 132-126.

James Harden came up big for the Cavs in his debut!



🏀 23 PTS (7-13 FGM)

🏀 8 AST

🏀 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/mlq2w5wdiv — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2026

Harden finished with 23 on the night. Nobody was as pumped as Travis Scott.

The vibes are once again immaculate in Cleveland, folks pic.twitter.com/xKkeAECeAZ — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 8, 2026

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 on the night for the Cavaliers, while Jarrett Allen scored 29 with 10 rebounds — Cleveland big men Allen and (once healthy) Evan Mobley may benefit most from the passing that James Harden brings to the table.

It’s just one game against a tanking team (albeit one with some veteran talent on the roster), but it’s a great start for the Harden era in Cleveland. That was a team playing with confidence down the stretch, which we have not consistently seen from the Cavaliers this season.