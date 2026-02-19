Kevin Durant brushes off burner account accusations, says he’s not getting into ‘Twitter nonsense’

These online rumors and accusations gained traction because they’re believable. Whether they are true or not is another question.

During All-Star Weekend, accusations started to fly on social media that Kevin Durant was behind several “burner” accounts where, in texts, he was very critical of teammates and coaches, both from the current Rockets team and from previous squads.

When asked about it at Rockets practice, Durant did not want to play along.

“I know you gotta ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense.”

That is not about to stop the online speculation, nor is it a denial.

Durant is one of the more active players on social media — he has almost 20 million followers on X (formerly Twitter, as Durant still calls it) and 14 million on Instagram — and is not afraid to play the troll and mix it up with fans on those platforms. He has a history with burner accounts dating back to an incident in 2017, where several tweets from a personal or ‘burner’ Twitter account about his exit from Oklahoma City were exposed, and he publicly apologized for that. In 2021, Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA for “homophobic and misogynistic language” in an Instagram DM exchange with actor Michael Rapaport (who made the exchange public). He has admitted on a podcast that he had used burner accounts so he could express himself more freely online without the glare of the spotlight.

All of that makes it believable that Durant has burner accounts now. It, however, does not prove that these comments came from Durant. That remains online speculation.

Speculation that Durant is not going to discuss.