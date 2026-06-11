NBA Offseason Trade/Free Agent Rumors 2026: Boston still interested in Antetokounmpo? LeBron, Draft rumors

Just a day ago, we wrote that things seemed stagnant in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes... and maybe they still are, in reality, but rumors never stop. Here is the latest on that, the idea of LeBron James in the Bay Area, and more around the upcoming NBA Draft.

Here are the latest rumors:

Antetokounmpo to the Celtics rumors will not die

Do the Boston Celtics have any interest in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, a deal that would send Jalen Brown to the Midwest coming off his All-NBA season? Things have seemed quiet on that front, league sources had told NBC Sports.

However, Bill Simmons at the Ringer — a man well-connected both in Boston and around the league — hears rumblings. From Simmons’ Thursday podcast, hat tip Real GM.

“I thought Boston was out of this. I know Boston was out of this. And I was wondering if they were playing possum or not. I think they were playing a little possum. I think they’re in on Giannis... But as I said over and over again, Giannis is pushing for Miami and Boston — those are the two locations. And really wants to end up in Boston because he would have the best chance to win a title. And I think Boston is not ruling out the idea. That’s my intel...

“They may not do anything. But I thought they were sitting out this Giannis thing, but I no longer think that. That’s all I’m going to say.”

It’s all a bit cryptic, but the Celtics are not a leaky organization, so info tends to be scarce. If team president Brad Stevens really wants an offense that puts more pressure on the rim, bringing in Antetokounmpo — absolutely elite at getting downhill and not a feared 3-point shooter (to put it kindly) — is a way to force Joe Mazzulla’s hand. That said, Boston would get older and bring in a player with a lengthy injury history for a player who just had his best season.

Also worth noting, the Celtics have not talked to anyone about a Brown trade in any “meaningful” way, reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line.

“Those same sources likewise insist that the Celtics have yet to engage in any meaningful trade conversation this spring involving Jaylen Brown after Brown’s tremendous 2025-26 campaign … but it also hasn’t been categorically dismissed as a possibility.”

Wherever Antetokounmpo is traded, expect center Bobby Portis to be part of any deal, reports Tim Reynolds with the Associated Press.

Miami is and should remain the clear frontrunner. If one were in the Bucks front office and wanted to create leverage to drive up the asking price, one might let slip a rumor about another suitor. Not saying that is happening here, just saying there’s some logic to it.

Whatever happens, the one thing everyone agrees upon is that a trade is likely before the NBA Draft on June 23.

LeBron to Warriors rumors will not die

The Antetokounmpo domino has to fall before LeBron makes his call on next season, but more and more, the most likely outcome appears to be a return to the Lakers on a short-term deal at considerably less than the $52 million he made last year. That said, the Warriors are lurking out there and there is some level of mutual interest, reports Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I know it seems crazy. But there is at least curiosity on both sides. This wouldn’t even be a conversation five or six years ago, and it might not happen now, but there’s enough there that we shouldn’t ignore the possibility. It’s mostly up to LeBron.”

If LeBron ends up leaving the Lakers, Golden State seems the most likely destination — he stays on the West Coast, close to his family. A core four of Stephen Curry, LeBron, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler (missing the start of the season recovering from a torn ACL) is interesting, would win games and be a potential playoff threat, but with every one of them at least 37 years old there would be a considerable injury risk.

Consider it something to watch. The Lakers’ focus is on re-signing Austin Reaves and finding role players who better fit alongside Luka Doncic. If that focus takes them away from LeBron long enough, maybe he heads up the coast.

NBA Draft Rumors

There’s a lot of speculation about which teams might decide to trade down, if not completely out, of the top 10, and which teams are looking to move up. This much seems set, the top four picks — Washington, Utah, Memphis and Chicago — seem locked in, as do the top four players in whatever order (AJ Dybantsa, Darren Peterson, Cam Boozer and Caleb Wilson).

The Clippers at No. 5 and the Nets at No. 6 seem the most open to trading down, with Kevin O’Connor at Yahoo Sports writing this about Brooklyn.

“There is a sense in opposing front offices that Brooklyn could trade down from this spot, whether it’s with a team trying to leap way up the board or even up just one spot in the Kings or two spots in the Hawks. Weeks ago, I reported the Kings are widely believed to be targeting [Darius] Acuff... Want your guy? Trade for him.”

• Milwaukee, with the No. 10 pick currently, has worked out Acuff, met with Mikel Brown, and shown interest in Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings — all guards expected to be taken before the Bucks select at No. 10 (although Brown appears to have slipped on some boards and could fall to 10 or later), Jake Fischer reports at The Stein Line. It’s worth mentioning here that multiple reports say the Bucks are acting like a team expected to have multiple lottery picks, implying they will get one in an Antetokounmpo trade (the Heat have the No. 13 pick, for example).

• Fischer reports that the Clippers, Nets, Kings and Hawks — picks 5-8 — are all comfortable staying where they are at and may not trade down as others suggested.

Other trade rumors

• The Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings had “preliminary” discussions about a potential trade for the veteran center, Fischer reports. The Kings are asking for a first-round pick in any trade, specifically eyeing the Hornets two first-rounders this year (No. 14 and 18). To make the math work, Miles Bridges might be a guy the Kings are interested in, but the Hornets likely want to get off longer-term salary than they would for a guy entering the final year of his deal (while the Kings likely prefer taking on the shorter-term money). One other team to keep an eye on with Sabonis: The Toronto Raptors.

• What do the New Orleans Pelicans want? One report from Fischer says that teams calling about Trey Murphy III (and Herb Jones) are being told the Pelicans want back players who can help them now, not draft picks for the future.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports the Pelicans like a specific player in the top 10 and would be willing to make a bold trade to land in the top 10 and get that player. That makes more sense in this context: If the Pelicans want more of a win-now team, why trade Murphy at all?

• Also, don’t expect a Zion Williamson trade this summer.

