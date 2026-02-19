Suns vs. Spurs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 19

The San Antonio Spurs (38-16) host the Phoenix Suns (32-23) tonight at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, marking the third matchup of the season between these Western Conference rivals. The Spurs take the court riding high with a six-game winning streak. Victor Wembanyama and co. currently sit second in the Western Conference. Conversely, Phoenix, sitting in seventh, is looking to bounce back following losses in three of their last four heading into the All-Star break.

San Antonio enters this matchup as a heavy favorite despite Phoenix having won the first two matchups against the Spurs this season. San Antonio was playing better heading into the Break, and they have excelled on their home court this season (19-6). The Spurs boast a balanced attack, with Wembanyama (24.4PPG) and De’Aaron Fox (19.4PPG). Defensively, the Spurs have been elite of late allowing only 110.1 points over their last 10 games.

For the Suns, the challenge is maintaining their offensive rhythm without Dillon Brooks (suspension for too many technical fouls). Devin Booker, however, continues to be stellar, averaging 25.2 points and 6.3 assists. Phoenix will need a massive performance from their leader to overcome San Antonio’s suffocating defense. Other than Brooks, the Suns will dress a full lineup tonight. They are healthy following the break, with Grayson Allen and Isaiah Livers returning, which provides necessary depth to handle a Spurs team that has, statistically, been the superior squad leading up to this game.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Suns at Spurs

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Moody Center

Moody Center City: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Network/Streaming: Arizona’s Family 3TV, KENS 5, NBA League Pass

Game Odds: Suns at Spurs

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (+235), San Antonio Spurs (-290)

Phoenix Suns (+235), San Antonio Spurs (-290) Spread: Spurs -7.5

Spurs -7.5 Total: 229.5 points

This game opened Spurs -6.5 with the Total set at 225.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Suns at Spurs

Phoenix Suns

PG Collin Gillespie

SG Devin Booker

SF Grayson Allen

PF Royce O’Neale

C Mark Williams

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Devin Vassell

SF Stephon Castle

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Suns at Spurs

Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks (suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Cole Anthony (recently traded for) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

Mason Plumlee (conditioning) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(conditioning) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Lindy Waters (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Suns at Spurs

The Spurs are 19-6 at home this season

The Suns are 14-13 on the road this season

The Spurs are 29-23-2 ATS this season / 13-10-2 at home

The Suns are 34-19-2 ATS this season / 17-9-1 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 24 of the Suns’ 55 games this season (24-31)

The OVER has cashed in 23 of the Spurs’ 55 games this season (23-32)

The Spurs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Through 6 games in February, Collin Gillespie is averaging4.8 assists per game BUT has reached 4 assists in just 3 of those 6 games

is averaging4.8 assists per game BUT has reached 4 assists in just 3 of those 6 games Stephon Castle has averaged 5.4 rebounds over 5 games in February but has reached 5 rebounds in just 2 of the 5 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Suns and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Suns +7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Suns +7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 229.5

