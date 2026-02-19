Celtics vs. Warriors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 19

The Boston Celtics (35-19) kick off the second half of their season with a challenge by the Bay, when they take the court at Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors (29-26) tonight.

Currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are riding high with a 7-3 record in their last ten games, relying on an MVP-level season from Jaylen Brown (29.3PPG) and a deep supporting cast committed to three-point shooting and defense. Boston enters this clash as slight 3.5 to 5.5-point favorites, aiming to continue their strong play while whispers of a Jayson Tatum return to the court in time for the postseason grow louder.

The Warriors are dealing with their own glut of injuries with Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis joining an infirmary that already includes Jimmy Butler. The injuries have taken their toll on the team as Steve Kerr’s crew has lost four of its last six. Brandin Podziemski has stepped up as a reliable scorer (15.3PPG over last 3 games) but Golden State is definitely playing shorthanded. Much like the Celtics, the Warriors love the three-pointer having made more shots from beyond the arc than any other team.

This matchup promises to be a battle of styles and efficiency, with the Celtics holding a +7.2 net rating compared to the Warriors’ +1.8. While Boston has dominated defensively, limiting opponents to 100.2 points over their last 10 games, the Warriors bring a heightened pace and elite passing to this one, averaging 28.9 assists this season.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Celtics at Warriors

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston

Game Odds: Celtics at Warriors

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-205), Golden State Warriors (+170)

Boston Celtics (-205), Golden State Warriors (+170) Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened Celtics -3.5 with the Total set at 223.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics at Warriors

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Baylor Scheierman

SF Jaylen Brown

PF Sam Hauser

C Neemias Queta



Golden State Warriors

PG Pat Spencer

SG De’Anthony Melton

SF Moses Moody

PF Gui Santos

C Draymond Green

Injury Report: Celtics at Warriors

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(Achilles) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Seth Curry (sciatica) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(sciatica) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game LJ Cryer (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Will Richard (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Celtics at Warriors

The Warriors are 18-10 at home this season

The Celtics are 17-10 on the road this season

The Warriors are 24-30-1 ATS this season / 13-14-1 at home

The Celtics are 30-23-1 ATS this season / 17-9-1 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 20 of the Celtics’ 54 games this season (20-34)

The OVER has cashed in 31 of the Warriors’ 55 games this season (31-24)

The Warriors are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

Sam Hauser has made at least 3, 3-pointers in 11 of his last 19 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Celtics and Warriors’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 212.5

