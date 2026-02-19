Pistons vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 19

The New York Knicks look to grab a win and send a message to the Eastern Conference leaders tonight when they welcome the Detroit Pistons to Madison Square Garden.

The Pistons have dominated the matchup this season, including a stunning 118-80 blowout victory in their last meeting on February 7, marking one of the Knicks’ lowest scoring games of the season. Detroit will be without the suspended Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart as they continue to serve out their punishment for their roles in the brawl prior to the Break. Their absence makes it all the more imperative that New York send a message to Detroit tonight. It is the first game back after the All-Star Break for both teams and will be viewed by many as a critical measuring stick for the Knicks.

The Pistons arrive at the Garden sitting firmly atop the Eastern Conference with a record of 40-13, led by MVP candidate Cade Cunningham. The Pistons are riding a three-game road winning streak and have proven they can bully the Knicks. That said, without the suspended Duren and Stewart, Detroit will probably look to rely more on their shooting from beyond the arc and push the ball in transition consistently.

Tonight is the final regular season meeting between these teams which means it’s the Knicks’ final opportunity before the playoffs to send the Pistons and perhaps themselves a message. Tonight must begin with a concerted effort to slow down Cunningham. The Knicks’ efforts against the All-Star point guard should benefit from the probable return of their Swiss Army knife, OG Anunoby (toe). The defensive stalwart has missed the last four games for New York. As good as they need to be defensively against Cunningham and company, the Knicks go as their All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns go on the offensive end. New York has dominated opponents when Brunson and KAT are cooking offensively.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pistons at Knicks

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Game Odds: Pistons at Knicks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (+145), New York Knicks (-175)

Detroit Pistons (+145), New York Knicks (-175) Spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks -4.5 Total: 223.5 points

This game opened Knicks -2.5 with the Total set at 222.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Pistons at Knicks

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Ausar Thompson

SF Duncan Robinson`

PF Tobias Harris

C Paul Reed

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikael Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Pistons at Knicks

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart (suspension) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(suspension) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jalen Duren (suspension) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Miles McBride (pelvis) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons at Knicks

The Knicks are 21-7 at home this season

The Pistons are 18-7 on the road this season

The Knicks are 29-25-1 ATS this season / 19-9 at home

The Pistons are 29-23-1 ATS this season / 14-10-1 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 27 of the Knicks’ 55 games this season (27-28)

The OVER has cashed in 22 of the Pistons’ 53 games this season (22-31)

Cade Cunningham’s PRA average over the last 5 games is 40.0

PRA average over the last 5 games is 40.0 Kar-Anthony Towns has reached double figures in rebounding in 9 straight games and achieved a double-double in 8 of those 9

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Knicks and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.5

