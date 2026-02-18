 Skip navigation
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis to miss remainder of season after surgery to repair left meniscus

  
Published February 18, 2026 04:58 PM

Kings starting center Domantas Sabonis is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his left meniscus on Wednesday, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by other sources.

This injury is not new. Sabonis was diagnosed with a torn meniscus back in November, but opted for non-surgical treatment and sat out a couple of months. After the Kings did not find a Sabonis trade to their liking at the trade deadline, and with the tanking Kings having the worst record in the NBA this season, now seemed like a good time for Sabonis to go under the knife.

Sabonis joins wing Zach LaVine as out for the season in Sacramento. LaVine had hand surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament.

Sabonis played in just 15 games for Sacramento this season, averaging 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. He has two years and $94 million remaining on his contract, and trade rumors about the three-time All-Star will undoubtably pop up again this offseason.

