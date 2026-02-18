Kings’ Domantas Sabonis to miss remainder of season after surgery to repair left meniscus
Kings starting center Domantas Sabonis is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his left meniscus on Wednesday, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by other sources.
This injury is not new. Sabonis was diagnosed with a torn meniscus back in November, but opted for non-surgical treatment and sat out a couple of months. After the Kings did not find a Sabonis trade to their liking at the trade deadline, and with the tanking Kings having the worst record in the NBA this season, now seemed like a good time for Sabonis to go under the knife.
Sabonis joins wing Zach LaVine as out for the season in Sacramento. LaVine had hand surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament.
Sabonis played in just 15 games for Sacramento this season, averaging 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. He has two years and $94 million remaining on his contract, and trade rumors about the three-time All-Star will undoubtably pop up again this offseason.