Orlando’s Franz Wagner out at least another three weeks recovering from high left ankle sprain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks from Mendoza to Beck to Pavia
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 450 Jorge Prado.jpg
Jorge Prado to sit out SuperMotocross Round 7 in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Brigham Young
No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_target_260217.jpg
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks from Mendoza to Beck to Pavia
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 450 Jorge Prado.jpg
Jorge Prado to sit out SuperMotocross Round 7 in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Colorado at Brigham Young
No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_target_260217.jpg
Players to target in fantasy post All-Star Break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Orlando’s Franz Wagner out at least another three weeks recovering from high left ankle sprain

  
Published February 18, 2026 12:31 PM

Franz Wagner tried to come back for a couple of games before the All-Star break, having missed 25 games this season due to a high ankle sprain.

He’s going to miss more time. He was still suffering from ankle soreness, and imaging done over the All-Star break confirmed that Wagner needs more time to recover. He will be out indefinitely and re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

This news crushes the hope that Orlando could start to get healthy and find some consistency after the All-Star break. Orlando has been one of the league’s most disappointing teams this season. Projected as a potential contender before the season, the Magic are 28-25 and would be in the play-in if the season ended today. Their defense was elite a season ago but has been middle-of-the-pack this season. Injuries are part of that: Orlando’s home-grown trio of Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs have played together in just 19 of the Magic’s 135 regular-season games in the past two years.

Wagner has looked like an All-Star when he has gotten on the court this season, averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game in the 28 games he has played. The 24-year-old German is in the first year of a five-year, $224 million max contract extension with the team.

Mentions
ORL_Wagner_Franz.jpg Franz Wagner