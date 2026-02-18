Orlando’s Franz Wagner out at least another three weeks recovering from high left ankle sprain

Franz Wagner tried to come back for a couple of games before the All-Star break, having missed 25 games this season due to a high ankle sprain.

He’s going to miss more time. He was still suffering from ankle soreness, and imaging done over the All-Star break confirmed that Wagner needs more time to recover. He will be out indefinitely and re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

Franz Wagner, who suffered a left high ankle sprain on Dec. 7 and has missed 25 games due to the injury, will be out indefinitely as he continues to experience soreness.



Recent imaging confirmed Wagner requires additional time and rehabilitation before returning to full… pic.twitter.com/mpdGB7rXYw — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 18, 2026

This news crushes the hope that Orlando could start to get healthy and find some consistency after the All-Star break. Orlando has been one of the league’s most disappointing teams this season. Projected as a potential contender before the season, the Magic are 28-25 and would be in the play-in if the season ended today. Their defense was elite a season ago but has been middle-of-the-pack this season. Injuries are part of that: Orlando’s home-grown trio of Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs have played together in just 19 of the Magic’s 135 regular-season games in the past two years.

Wagner has looked like an All-Star when he has gotten on the court this season, averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game in the 28 games he has played. The 24-year-old German is in the first year of a five-year, $224 million max contract extension with the team.