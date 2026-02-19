 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Riviera has a long history and a long par 3 for Genesis Invitational
NCAA Basketball: Texas-San Antonio at Memphis
Memphis dismisses Hasan Abdul Hakim from team and reinstates Zach Davis
NCAA Football: LA Bowl-Boise State vs Washington
Washington Huskies move on from Jimmie Dougherty after one season as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Riviera has a long history and a long par 3 for Genesis Invitational
NCAA Basketball: Texas-San Antonio at Memphis
Memphis dismisses Hasan Abdul Hakim from team and reinstates Zach Davis
NCAA Football: LA Bowl-Boise State vs Washington
Washington Huskies move on from Jimmie Dougherty after one season as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tennis participation in U.S. rises to new high of 27.3 million in 2025, USTA says

  
Published February 18, 2026 07:58 PM

NEW YORK — The U.S. Tennis Association said Wednesday that 27.3 million people in the U.S. played the sport in 2025, reaching a new high in its sixth consecutive year of growth.

Recreational tennis soared during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and has risen by 54% in the U.S. since 2019, according to the findings of an independent study.

More than half the players, 14.5 million, played 10 or more times in 2025. There were also 4.9 million first-time players, an increase of 9%.

The USTA has set a goal of 35 million players by 2035. It made gains toward it last year with rises in participation by women (1.1 million more, up 10%), Black people (450,000, up 14%), Hispanics (550,000, 12%) and Asian/Pacific Islanders (260,000 up 10%).

The numbers reported came from an analysis done by the National Golf Foundation (NGF) of studies conducted by the Physical Activity Council (PAC) Study on Sports and Physical Activity and the PLAY Study (formerly known as the Participation and Engagement Study).