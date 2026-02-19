 Skip navigation
Washington Huskies move on from Jimmie Dougherty after one season as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 18, 2026 07:56 PM

SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies have parted ways with offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty.

Washington has not yet filled Dougherty’s role. No offensive coordinator has been listed on the university’s website for the 2026 season.

Dougherty, who last season added the offensive coordinator title after serving as the Huskies’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2024, said it was an “honor” to represent the University of Washington Tuesday night on social media.

“To the city of Seattle, words can’t express what you mean to me and my family!!!” Dougherty said. “Most of all the players, love you guys forever, thank you.”

Dougherty, 47, began working alongside Washington head coach Jedd Fisch in 2021 when both were at Arizona. When Fisch was hired at Washington, Dougherty followed him and eventually became an offensive coordinator for the first time since he held that role at San Jose State in 2014.

“I have worked with Jimmie Dougherty for 7 years and am appreciative for his many contributions to our success as an offense and as a team,” Fisch said on social media. “I want to thank Jimmie and wish him all the best in the future.”

It is unclear where Dougherty, who has also previously coached at Illinois Wesleyan, San Diego, San Jose State, Michigan and UCLA, is headed next. Whoever fills his role will inherit an offense that will be led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who was the subject of controversy last month because of his entering and exiting the transfer portal.