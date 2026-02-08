Adam Silver names Alperen Sengun to replace injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in All-Star Game

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous Alexander is out for the NBA All-Star Game next weekend in Los Angeles due to an abdominal strain (he has already missed two games and the Thunder lost both).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Sunday that Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun would replace Gilgeous-Alexander on the World Team in the All-Star Game (part of a USA vs. World format, more on that below).

Sengun was one of the most obvious snubs when the coaches picked the reserves. In his fifth NBA season, Sengu is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.3 assists per game.

Sengun joins a stacked World Team roster that already includes Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama at the five.

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which are already underway. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

The 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, each team playing at least two games.

The All-Star teams have been revealed!



Which team are you rolling with? pic.twitter.com/huNqFF6TWq — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 4, 2026

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title. (If there is a tie, it comes down to point differential.)

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, a time earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

