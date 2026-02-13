Jase Richardson found personal coach, mentor for AT&T Dunk Contest: His father Jason Richardson

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jase Richardson may play in the NBA, but he is like every other 20-year-old in America in one crucial way: His eyes roll back into his head whenever his father is giving him advice.

It doesn’t matter that Jase’s dad is Jason Richardson, 13-year NBA veteran.

Except, it’s a little different this week because Jase is participating in the AT&T Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night — an event his father won. Twice.

“He’s listening to me. It’s like the first time in 20 years he’s actually listening to what I had to say when it comes to basketball,” Jason told NBC Sports with a laugh. “So it’s actually pretty cool that he is asking me questions, coming up with a game plan.”

“I think this advice, I have to be all ears and listen to anything I possibly can,” Jase added. “Especially when you have somebody in your house who’s won something you’re about to do two times in a row. So definitely, all ears.”

Fatherly Advice

What is that advice?

“Most of his advice has been more about the thought process,” Jase said. “It’s been a lot of dunks that have been made since he’s done the dunk contest, so there’s not a lot of new stuff that you could come up with. So it’s just basically my approach, and just enjoying it. I think those are the two things that he was really just telling me to focus on.”

When Jason gives his son advice, he has real-world examples — such as being ready for the surge of adrenaline, which is what made his signature dunk in 2003 in Atlanta possible.

“The dunk I made in Atlanta, the reverse between the legs on the baseline — I couldn’t do it in practice,” Jason said. “I practiced a couple of days before the dunk contest. I just couldn’t get it down. I tried it three or four times.

“But I knew, once I’m in that dunk contest, my adrenaline will be so high, and I’m gonna be jumping so crazy that that’s going to be an easy dunk. And when it came time to do that dunk, I made it. And honestly, I never done that dunk again in my life.”

The generational connection between Jason and Jase caught the attention of AT&T and its connection program, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first phone call. AT&T is now sponsoring Jase — and Jason — for this event.

Jase is all in — including using a special blue AT&T ball for his dunks.

“I’m actually using the ball for all four dunks — very blue, I would say,” Jase said with a smile. “But, you know, it’s a super cool ball, something I can have later down the line in my life, and look back and remember the Dunk Contest.”

Surprise Invite

Father and son were surprised Jase got the call and was invited to do the Dunk Contest — he only has four in-game dunks this season, and the 6'1" guard was not known as a high-flying dunker at Michigan State.

“Oh, 100%. I never thought me specifically would be a Dunk Contest participant,” Jase said. “When I got asked, I was definitely shocked to hear and surprised by it. But, I mean, it’s also a good opportunity to go out during the All-Star Weekend and just have fun.”

Of course, Dad had advice on how to overcome that.

“You got to catch the element of surprise, and you got to make it on the first attempt. That’s never going to change…" Jason said. “I think that was always the key to my recipe going into the dunk contest was to make every dunk on the first try and get people on my side.”

Jase may not have been a high-flying dunker, but he was always a fan of the Dunk Contest.

“I think for me, [I watched] a lot of Zach LaVine. I remember watching the 2016 dunk contest, and I was just in awe,” Jase said, remembering when LaVine and Aaron Gordon went back-and-forth. “And I think somebody else who really stood out to me was Vince Carter. I feel like his dunk contest really, really made the contest what it is now, and I feel like his dunk contest will always be special.”

Jase has been getting advice from everyone, not just his father — teammates, former Dunk Contest participants, coaches, old teachers — and he said he took it all in, trying to find the right spark of creativity.

Neither Jase nor Jason would say if father would be part of one of Jase’s dunks on Saturday night. One thing is certain, though:

Jason will make sure Jase is ready for the moment.

