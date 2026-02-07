2026 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest: Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes, Spurs Carter Bryant headline participants

There will be a new All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest champion — three-time winner Mac McClung is taking this year off.

One of these four men will take the crown as the NBA announced the participants in the 2026 All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest:

• Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

• Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers

• Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat

• Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

🌟 The 2026 @ATT Slam Dunk field! 🌟



NBA All-Star Saturday: 2/14, 5:00pm/et on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/IQ4oIWaWgy — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2026

Hayes has proven himself to be an amazing in-game dunker and has pulled out the East Bay more than once in live action.

JAXSON HAYES BETWEEN THE LEGS DUNK OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/6ZZ3TWoXH7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 27, 2026

For rookie Jase Richardson, he is following in his father’s footsteps: In 2003, it was Jason Richardson and Desmond Mason battling it out in the dunk contest.

Jason Richardson vs. Desmond Mason in the 2003 NBA Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/vh8Tz2iXNo — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) February 5, 2026

The Dunk Contest will be part of NBA All-Star Saturday Night — which also includes the Shooting Stars competition and the 3-Point Contest — which starts at 5 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 14 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The earlier start time is because the All-Star weekend events will flow directly into continued coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on NBC.

How to watch NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, a time earlier than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The same is true of an earlier start for the All-Star Saturday Night series of competitions.

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.