76ers set to add Cameron Payne, upgrade Jabari Parker to standard contract for stretch run

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
How to watch No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2026 - Final Day
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Jo Shimoda hoody.JPG
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
How to watch No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2026 - Final Day
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Jo Shimoda hoody.JPG
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

76ers set to add Cameron Payne, upgrade Jabari Parker to standard contract for stretch run

  
Published February 16, 2026 09:36 PM

Philadelphia made a couple of moves on Monday to help solidify and add depth to its roster for the final 30-game push into the playoffs.

The first is signing veteran point guard Cameron Payne for the remainder of the season, something first reported by Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Payne played for 10 seasons in the NBA — he was in 72 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 15 minutes and 6.9 points a night — but couldn’t land a contract this season, so he signed to play with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, where he averaged 12.4 points and 3.9 assists but in just 10 games. The team has agreed to release him.

Partizan Belgrade will receive $1.75 million in the buyout, according to Stein, but under the terms of the CBA, the 76ers can contribute only $875,000 of that.

Philadelphia has All-Star Tyrese Maxey at the point, but is a little thin at the guard spot after trading Jared McCain to Oklahoma City at the deadline. Payne provides depth that coach Nick Nurse can trust.

The other piece of business was much more straightforward: Converting Jabari Walker from a two-way to a standard, two-year contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Walker has played in 45 games for the 76ers this season, starting six, and giving the team solid rotation minutes at the four. He was bumping up against the two-way contract limit of 50 games and the Sixers did well to just lock him up. It is very likely that the second year of this contract is not (or is minimally) guaranteed.

Mentions
POR_Walker_Jabari.jpg Jabari Walker NYK_Payne_Cameron copy.jpg Cameron Payne