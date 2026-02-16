 Skip navigation
2027 All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest field already shaping up to be legendary

  
Published February 16, 2026 06:26 PM

It’s time for the NBA to recognize and treat the 3-Point Contest for what it is — the best part of All-Star Saturday. It has the star players, it has the drama, and it brings it every year. It is time to start closing All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-point contest.

Next year might be the right time because the field is already starting to stack up. This year’s winner, Damian Lillard, posted a screenshot of a text he had with Stephen Curry — and Curry had already said on NBC that he would be back in the contest next year.

Devin Booker told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic that he was in for next year, but losing this year stung, so the one on his home court in Phoenix might be his last.

This one had to hit Booker hard, all he had to do was hit one of his final three moneyballs and he would have won the event, but...

For his part, Curry seems good to go.

