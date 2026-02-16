2027 All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest field already shaping up to be legendary

It’s time for the NBA to recognize and treat the 3-Point Contest for what it is — the best part of All-Star Saturday. It has the star players, it has the drama, and it brings it every year. It is time to start closing All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-point contest.

Next year might be the right time because the field is already starting to stack up. This year’s winner, Damian Lillard, posted a screenshot of a text he had with Stephen Curry — and Curry had already said on NBC that he would be back in the contest next year.

DAME AND STEPH SET IT UP OMGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/T7dUTKK9AK — 🏀TDS🦆 (@Travis_DameS1de) February 16, 2026

Devin Booker told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic that he was in for next year, but losing this year stung, so the one on his home court in Phoenix might be his last.

Devin Booker said next year may very well be the last time he competes in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest as he lost, 29-27, to Damian Lillard in this year's final.



"This one hurt a little bit. I wanted this one bad. Wish I was defending it in Phoenix but it'll probably be the… — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 16, 2026

This one had to hit Booker hard, all he had to do was hit one of his final three moneyballs and he would have won the event, but...

Devin Booker misses his final 3 shots, giving Damian Lillard the 3-point contest win!



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/pPy392dxGZ — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 14, 2026

For his part, Curry seems good to go.