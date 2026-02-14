2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night live updates: 3-Point Contest, Shooting Stars, Dunk Contest results, highlights

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It’s All-Star Saturday night, which has become the most highly anticipated part of All-Star Weekend (as the All-Star Game itself has slid toward unwatchability — maybe USA vs World will change that). This year’s 3-point contest is star-studded, Shooting Stars makes a return, and the Dunk Contest is always worth talking about. Keep up with everything from one of the NBA’s premier nights right here.

Antetokounmpo on calf: “I feel good. I feel 100%"

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be playing in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday due to a calf injury, but he still spoke to the media on Saturday and said he felt fine.

“I feel good. I feel 100%, to be honest with you...” Antetokounmpo said. “When you come back from an injury and you go through the rehab, you gotta check the boxes, right? So I gotta do things. I feel like the break doesn’t help, because now I gotta get on the court, I gotta play some 1-on-1, 3-on-3, 5 vs. 5. Players are on vacation right now, so it’s kinda hard for me to do that.

“So once I check all those boxes, I’m ready to go. I feel like I can play a game today.”

Calf strains, like hamstring and groin strains, are tricky. Players feel fine, but the muscle isn’t fully healed, and it’s easy to not only re-injure it but also make things worse. The Bucks medical staff is protecting Antetokounmpo from himself. However, he is expected to return soon after the All-Star break, and with that, the Bucks could push up into the play-in tournament.

Jase Richardson found Dunk Contest coach — his father, who won it twice

Jase Richardson may play in the NBA, but he is like every other 20-year-old in America in one crucial way: His eyes roll back into his head whenever his father is giving him advice.

It doesn’t matter that Jase’s dad is Jason Richardson, 13-year NBA veteran.

Except, it’s a little different this week because Jase is participating in the AT&T Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday Night — an event his father won. Twice.

Throw back to Jason Richardson's iconic dunk contest performance.



Can Jase Richardson follow in his father's footsteps this year? pic.twitter.com/sHI9k5giES — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 10, 2026

“He’s listening to me. It’s like the first time in 20 years he’s actually listening to what I had to say when it comes to basketball,” Jason told NBC Sports with a laugh. “So it’s actually pretty cool that he is asking me questions, coming up with a game plan.”

How to Watch All-Star Saturday Night

When: Saturday, February 15

Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

LeBron James not at All-Star media day. Again.

As has been the case for four years now, LeBron James is taking All-Star Saturday off. He will do a separate press conference on Sunday.

LeBron James will not be present for today's NBA All-Star Media Day and will be made available on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. PT in the press conference room. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 14, 2026

The media’s reaction is largely a shrug. It was expected.

As a reminder, LeBron holds the record for All-Star selections (22), All-Star starts (20), and points in the All-Star Game (434).

Cade Cunningham gives Isaiah Stewart his flowers

Cade Cunningham is back for his second All-Star Game, and teammate Jalen Duren is in Los Angeles for his first, a deserving representation for the No. 1 seed in the East. But who on that team is going unheralded?

“First name, Isaiah Stewart,” Cunningham said. “He was the first one. He’s the longest-tenured Piston so far right now. He’s just been through the mud with the team. Never changed. Just continued to work. He’s had so many different roles that he’s had to play, but every year he just works his tail off and then he finds a way to contribute. Isaiah Stewart is by far the first name to come to mind.”

Stewart is currently serving a seven-game suspension for coming off the bench into a fight with the Hornets. DeMarcus Cousins, sitting in the front row at Cunningham’s press conference, asked him whether he would pick up some of those fines for Stewart (who will lose more than $700,000 in salary while out). Cunningham paused and smiled.

“No, I would, though. I would,” Cunningham said, noting Stewart is doing just fine financially. “That’s my brother, man. Like you said, he’s just the ultimate competitor. He’s somebody that’s going to have your back like nobody else. I mean, it’s costly. It’s costly. But he’s the man. I wouldn’t trade him for the world. He’s the best teammate you could ask for.”

Who is Tyrese Maxey’s All-Time Kentucky Starting 5

DeMarcus Cousins was sitting in the front row of Tyrese Maxey’s press conference and asked the former Wildcat guard what his all-time Kentucky starting five would be.

“I’m just going to go Coach Cal era... I’m definitely going to go to a taller lineup. I’m going you [Cousins] at the five. I’m going AD [Anthony Davis] at the four, I want to go D-Book [Devin Booker] at the three. I’m not going to put myself in there [smiling]. I’m going to go Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] at my one, and then I want to say, I’m going to go Jamal [Murray] — I got John Wall too? I got to go John Wall.... I was John Wall when I was a kid.

“So John Wall, Shai, D-Book, you and AD. That’s going to be my five.”

NBA All-Star Saturday Night event schedule

State Farm 3-Point Contest - First Event - 5 p.m. ET

Kia Shooting Stars - Second Event

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest - Third Event

