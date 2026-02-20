How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s game

Reviving a rivalry that has been among the NBA’s best for decades, the Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Boston Celtics in a Sunday night matchup on NBC and Peacock.

This will be the second meeting this season between the teams that rank first and second in NBA championships (18 for the Celtics; 17 for the Lakers).

Boston beat L.A. 126-105 at home on Dec. 5 as Jaylen Brown scored 30 pts. Austin Reaves had a game-high 36 for the Lakers, who were without Luka Doncic (personal reasons) and LeBron James (sciatica & left foot arthritis).

Boston has won five of the past seven between the teams that have met a record 12 times in the NBA Finals (Boston is 9-3 and won the first eight titles; L.A. won the most recent in 2010 over seven games).

Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers:

When: Sunday, Feb. 22

Sunday, Feb. 22 Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers preview:

At 36-19, the Celtics have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of the past eight behind five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, who is on pace for career highs in scoring (more than 29 points per game), assists and field goals made.

In a 121-110 road victory Thursday over Golden State, Brown led Boston with 15 rebounds and 13 assists as the team contiued to excel in the absence of Jayson Tatum, whose return could be on the horizon.

The four-time first-team All-NBA forward has been out all season with the torn right Achilles suffered in last year’s playoffs, but Tatum has practiced with the Celtics’ G League team this month and has attended nearly every Boston game. I’ve grown an appreciation for the game and for my teammates and just guys around the league,” Tatum said. “I’ve just been sitting back and being able to watch guys kind of take that next step. It’s been kind of cool to see.”

He’s been watching a team that remains heavily reliant on the 3-pointer: The Celtics are 17-0 when shooting over 40% from long range.

The Lakers are on the path to the playoffs but are trying to shore up weaknesses on defense, ranking in the bottom half of the league in opponent points per game and defensive rating. Among Western Conference teams with a winning record, only Denver has been worse defensively.

Los Angeles also lacks punch from its bench on offense, ahead of only Houston in the lowest points totals per game outside the starting lineup. The Lakers also rank outside the top 25 with 10 3-pointers per game.

On the positive side, L.A. has been clutch with a 15-3 record in games with a scoring margin within five points in the final 5 minutes of regulation. No other team has fewer than nine losses in clutch games.

With injuries to LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves that sidelined the star trio for significant stretches (they shared the court in only 10 of the first 54 games), the Lakers still are on track for a 50-win season and perhaps their best ball is ahead (especially with the recent acquisitions of Luke Kennard and Gabe Vincent).

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026.

