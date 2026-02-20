 Skip navigation
LaMelo Ball uninjured, 'alive and blessed' after frightening-looking accident in Charlotte Thursday

  
Published February 20, 2026 12:24 PM

LaMelo Ball said he was “alive and blessed” after walking away from a frightening-looking accident in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday.

Ball played 31 minutes Friday night (11 points, seven rebounds and assists) in Charlotte’s loss at Home to Houston. That he was on the court after a nearly head-on collision after practice earlier in the day was fortunate.

The other driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene and did not go to the hospital, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Fortunately, everybody is cool, so blessings,” Ball said of the crash, taking several questions on the topic after the game, via the Associated Press. “God is great.”

“I’m just alive and blessed for real. So, God is great,” Ball said.

(Note: While some online reports said Ball walked out of the room mid-interview, people actually in the room said that was not the case, that he answered several questions about the game and accident, then left when the team PR person ended it. It is common at these post-game press conferences for some journalists to still have questions when the team representative ends it.)

No police report for the accident has been made public yet. The front driver’s-side tire on Ball’s custom Hummer came off, and the car was towed away. While Ball left the scene fairly quickly, he was given permission to do so by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the Charlotte Observer.

