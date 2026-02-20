Cavaliers vs. Hornets predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 20

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21) look to extend their six-game winning streak as they hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets (26-30) on Friday night at the Spectrum Center. Coming off a dominant 112-84 victory over Brooklyn on Thursday in their first game after the All-Star Break, Cleveland is playing the second night of a back-to-back, having integrated James Harden successfully into a lineup that now features a healthy Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers enter as 5.5 to 6.5-point favorites, seeking to at a minimum solidify their fourth place standing in the Eastern Conference.

Even with last night’s loss at home to the Rockets, the Hornets have still won eight of their last ten to climb into tenth in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. They are just four games behind the Magic in the Southeast Division and 4.5 games behind Philadelphia and the 6th seed in the East. The Hornets are 9-2 in the second half of back-to-backs. As far as individuals are concerned, Brandon Miller has taken a significant leap as a scorer for Charlotte, averaging 20.5 points this season, and Kon Knueppel is challenging for Rookie of the Year honors (18.8PPG).

This is the fourth meeting of the season between these teams. The Hornets took the season opener, but the Cavs have taken the last two.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers at Hornets

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center City: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Network/Streaming: FDSN Ohio, FDSN Southeast

Game Odds: Cavaliers at Hornets

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-225), Charlotte Hornets (+185)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-225), Charlotte Hornets (+185) Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Total: 230.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -4.5 with the Total set at 235.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers at Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Charlotte Hornets

PG Lonzo Ball

SG Kon Knueppel

SF Grant Williams

PF Brandon Miller

C Ryan Kalkbrenner

Injury Report: Cavaliers at Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers

Nai’Qwan Tomlin (calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Max Strus (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Grant Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Coby White (calf) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game

(calf) is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game Miles Bridges (suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Moussa Diabate (suspended) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Cavaliers at Hornets

The Hornets are 12-15 at home this season

The Cavaliers are 16-10 on the road this season

The Hornets are 34-22 ATS this season / 16-11 at home

The Cavaliers are 24-32 ATS this season / 13-13 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 26 of the Cavaliers’ 56 games this season (26-30)

The OVER has cashed in just 21 of the Hornets’ 56 games this season (21-35)

Each of these teams is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Hornets and Cavaliers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers -6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cavaliers -6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 230.5

