Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jarace Walker has arrived

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

Only eight teams play once this weekend, including the Celtics, Pistons, Warriors, Rockets, Kings, Spurs, Raptors and Jazz. Avoid those teams if you’re looking to maximize your games played.

That’s often what it comes down to in standard points and category leagues, but that’s not always the case. Leagues with some sort of games cap or best ball formats like Yahoo!’s High Score leagues aren’t just looking for volume, though having two chances at a big night is a good strategy in best ball leagues.

Absolute must-start: Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers should have two goals over the final two months of the season. First, ensure their pick doesn’t land in the 5-9 range since it will be sent to the Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac deal. Second, see what they have in Jarace Walker. The former top-10 pick has gotten a chance to play this year, but he struggled early on. However, he has been solid over the past month, averaging 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 triples per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor, which is a big step up from his 40.2 percent shooting this season.

This weekend, they take on the Wizards and Mavericks, two teams that have struggled on defense and played at a fast pace recently, which is a recipe for fantasy production. They took on the Wizards on Thursday as well, and Walker set season highs for both rebounds (14) and assists (7).

Guards:

Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

Dosunmu hasn’t started for Minnesota, but he has been productive off the bench. In three games for the Timberwolves, Dosunmu has averaged 14.7 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game. They take on the Mavericks and 76ers this weekend, with both teams struggling on defense recently, and Dallas playing at a fast pace.

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker exited early on Thursday with a hip injury, and while that doesn’t guarantee he’ll miss this weekend’s games, Gillespie would benefit in a big way if he does. They take on the Magic and Trail Blazers on Saturday and Sunday, with Portland struggling on defense recently. Gillespie has been starting regardless, though he has struggled recently. However, he had 30 points, 10 assists and eight three-pointers in his last game against the Blazers.

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ backcourt has started to get healthier, which has resulted in Spencer’s playing time dwindling. However, that won’t be the case against the Jazz on Friday night. Spencer and Javon Small will be the only available point guards, which means Spencer should start and be in for a productive night. Against Miami on Saturday, Spencer should still see a decent workload off the bench against a fast-paced team.

Forwards:

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

With Cooper Flagg (foot) still sidelined, Marshall will be a priority on offense for Dallas. In five games without Flagg this season, Marshall has averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 triples per game. They take on the Timberwolves and Pacers this weekend, with both teams ranking in the top 10 in pace over their last 10 games.

Bennedict Mathurin, LA Clippers

Mathurin’s role with the Clippers has been different from his role with the Pacers. Indiana ranks near the top of the league in assisted field goal percentage, while the Clippers rank near the bottom. However, Mathurin has thrived with his new team, averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 8.0 free throw attempts per game. He has been coming off the bench, but he was able to match his career high for scoring on Thursday. Now, they take on the Lakers and Magic this weekend. Not favorable matchups, but Mathurin has been too good to pass up on.

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson started the final five games before the All-Star break and averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 block and 2.2 triples per game. With Memphis making moves at the deadline, Jackson has moved into a prominent role, which should allow him to be productive against two fast-paced teams this weekend, including a poor defensive one in the Jazz on Friday.

Centers:

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

With Moussa Diabate serving the final two games of his suspension this weekend, Kalkbrenner will get two more chances to start. Friday’s game is against the Cavaliers, which isn’t ideal, but Sunday’s game against the Wizards is a favorable matchup. Washington ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive rating, rebounding percentage, points allowed in the paint and second chance points allowed over their last 10 games. Most of Kalkbrenner’s production comes on the glass and in the paint, so he should feast.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Nic Claxton (ankle) missed Thursday’s game, and this stream is dependent on him remaining out against the Thunder on Friday and the Hawks on Sunday. Sharpe wasn’t productive on Thursday, but that was against the Cavaliers, one of the best rebounding teams in the league. OKC and Atlanta fall on the opposite end of the spectrum, which should allow Sharpe to have a strong performance.

Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

This weekend, the Heat take on the Hawks and Grizzlies, with both teams struggling mightily on the glass as of late. Ware started the final two games before the All-Star break and played well, though with the team getting healthier, there is a chance he moves back to the bench. However, even if his minutes are limited, he should dominate the paint during his time on the floor.