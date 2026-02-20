2026 SuperMotocross Round 7, Arlington: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Last week in Seattle, Eli Tomac became the first rider to score three victories in the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship, and yet will not have the red plate affixed to his bike this weekend as Round 7 gets underway at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

Supercross is more than a third of the way through the 2026 calendar, but no one seems to want to take command. Other than Tomac, no racer has won more than a single round and the rider with the red plate, Hunter Lawrence, has yet to score a victory. He has accumulated four runner-up finishes and another pair of fourth-place results, so he is poised to strike.

Cooper Webb has won the last three races in Arlington and seven of the last nine, but during that span, Ken Roczen, Tomac, and Chase Sexton have stood on the box as his principle competition. This round could prove to be pivotal in deciding who takes the hardware home when the series leaves Salt Lake City.

One thing is certain: There will be a new winner this week in the 250 class.

The 250 West riders have almost completed their standalone races before the 250 East racers gets a chance to prove their mettle. Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, Seth Hammaker, Nate Thrasher, and Cole Davies will headline this division.

For those who live outside Texas: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will begin live Saturday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ARLINGTON ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

ARLINGTON MAP

ARLINGTON EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:10 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:27 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:44 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:01 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:18 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:56 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

