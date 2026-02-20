No. 7 Purdue vs. Indiana predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 20

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (21-5, 11-4) host the Indiana Hoosiers (17-9, 8-7) at Mackey Arena tonight. Braden Smith and co. will be looking to avenge a 72-67 loss sustained just over three weeks ago against Lamar Wilkerson and the Hoosiers. Wilkerson led IU with 19 points in that win in Bloomington. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 23 in the loss for the Boilermakers.

Purdue takes the court looking to get back on track after a 91-80 drubbing at home Tuesday to Michigan, while the Hoosiers scored just 51 points in a 20-point loss to Illinois last Sunday, 71-51.

The Hoosiers have proven they can compete in this rivalry, winning the last two overall and three of the last four games played in West Lafayette. For Indiana to pull off their first sweep of the season series against Purdue since 2013, however, they will need a repeat of Wilkerson’s game from their first meeting but also stronger work on the glass as a team. The Hoosiers rank 233rd in the country grabbing just 34 rebounds per game.

While Purdue will attack the boards (the Boilermakers rank 87th at 36.7 per game), the Boilermakers will find success sharing the basketball. They rank second in the nation averaging 19.5 assists per game. Against Michigan’s length Purdue struggled to find open looks and get second chances. That should not be the case this evening. The question is whether or not they will be able to take advantage of the opportunities.

With the NCAA tournament on the horizon, this game carries significant weight for both sides, specifically for an Indiana team looking for a crucial resume-boosting Quad 1 win.

Purdue has a record of 8-5 in Q1 games and is 2-0 in Q2. Indiana is 2-8 in Q1 and 2-1 in Quad 2 games. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 37 in KenPom and No. 32 in the NET. Purdue is ranked No. 8 in KenPom and 8th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 7 Purdue vs. Indiana

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena City: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Indiana at No. 7 Purdue

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indiana Hoosiers (+500), Purdue Boilermakers (-700)

Indiana Hoosiers (+500), Purdue Boilermakers (-700) Spread: Purdue -11.5

Purdue -11.5 Total: 149.5 points

This game opened Purdue -10.5 with the Total set at 148.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Indiana at No. 7 Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers

G Lamar Wilkerson

G Conor Enright

G Nick Dorn

F Tucker DeVries

F Sam Alexis

Purdue Boilermakers

G Braden Smith

G Fletcher Loyer

G C.J. Cox

F Trey Kaufman-Renn

C Oscar Cluff

Injury Report: Indiana at Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers

Jason Drake (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Jordan Rayford (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Josh Harris (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Purdue Boilermakers

No Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: Indiana at No. 7 Purdue

Purdue is 11-3 at home this season

Indiana is 3-6 on the road this season

Indiana is 13-13 ATS overall this season / 4-5 ATS on the road

Purdue is 12-14 ATS overall this season / 4-10 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 12 of Indiana’s 26 games this season (12-14)

The OVER has cashed in 11 of Purdue’s 26 games this season (11-15)

Tucker DeVries has averaged 14.6 points over his last 3 games

has averaged 14.6 points over his last 3 games Fletcher Loyer has buried at least 3, 3-pointers in each of his last 6 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Indiana and Purdue:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Purdue -11.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Purdue -11.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 149.5.

