Mavericks vs. Timberwolves predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 20

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22) return from the All-Star Break tonight when they take the court at home against the struggling Dallas Mavericks (19-35).

Winners of two straight, the Wolves sit in eighth place in the Western Conference but are within one game of the Houston Rockets and the three-seed. Minnesota enters the matchup tonight as the heavy favorite, having already smacked the Mavericks in their first two meetings this season, including a 118-105 victory on January 28. In fact, the Timberwolves have won and covered the spread in each of their last four games against the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks arrive in Minnesota struggling mightily. Riding a nine-game losing streak and without standout rookie Cooper Flagg, the Mavs sit in 12th place in the Western Conference and are unofficially but officially looking toward the future and another high draft pick. Last night the Mavs lost to the Lakers in Los Angeles, 124-104. Naji Marshall and Max Christie led the Mavs with 19 points apiece.

With Dallas playing their second game in two nights in two different cities, the severely shorthanded and defensively challenged Mavericks face immense odds against them snapping their nine-game losing streak. Minnesota’s frontcourt, led by Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, should dominate the paint against this depleted Mavericks’ lineup. This game should be a walk for the Timberwolves.

Lets take a closer look at the matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Mavericks at Timberwolves

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Target Center

Target Center City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Mavericks at Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (+500), Minnesota Timberwolves (-700)

Dallas Mavericks (+500), Minnesota Timberwolves (-700) Spread: Timberwolves -13.5

Timberwolves -13.5 Total: 238.5 points

This game opened Timberwolves -11.5 with the Total set at 235.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Mavericks at Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks

PG Brandon Williams

SG Max Christie

SF Naji Marshall

PF P.J. Washington

C Daniel Gafford

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Injury Report: Mavericks at Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kyrie Irving (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Caleb Martin (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Max Christie (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Daniel Gafford (ankle) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Minnesota Timberwolves

No Injuries to Report

Important stats, trends and insights: Mavericks at Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are 19-10 at home this season

The Mavericks are 5-18 on the road this season

The Timberwolves are 25-31 ATS this season / 13-16 at home

The Mavericks are 23-31 ATS this season / 7-16 on the road

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the Mavericks’ 54 games this season (25-29)

The OVER has cashed in 28 of the Timberwolves’ 56 games this season (28-28)

The UNDER has cashed in 7 of the last 10 games between these teams

The Timberwolves have won and covered the last 4 games against the Mavericks

Anthony Edwards has scored at least 30 points in 5 of his last 7 games

has scored at least 30 points in 5 of his last 7 games Donte DiVincenzo has buried at least 3, 3-pointers in 9 of his last 15 games but in none of his last 4 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Mavericks and Timberwolves’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks +13.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mavericks +13.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 239.5

