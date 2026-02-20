 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pat Murphy
Two-time NL manager of year Pat Murphy agrees to new deal with Brewers
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jarace Walker has arrived
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Purdue
No. 7 Purdue vs. Indiana predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 20

Top Clips

nbc_roto_arizonahouston_260220.jpg
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260220.jpg
Murray can get Nuggets ‘back on track’ vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_enjoy_clippersnuggets_260220.jpg
Lue has Clippers playing with ‘urgency’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pat Murphy
Two-time NL manager of year Pat Murphy agrees to new deal with Brewers
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jarace Walker has arrived
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Purdue
No. 7 Purdue vs. Indiana predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 20

Top Clips

nbc_roto_arizonahouston_260220.jpg
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260220.jpg
Murray can get Nuggets ‘back on track’ vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_enjoy_clippersnuggets_260220.jpg
Lue has Clippers playing with ‘urgency’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Twins ace Pablo López set for season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery as expected

  
Published February 20, 2026 03:20 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota right-hander Pablo López will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, expected once the Twins discovered their ace’s torn ulnar collateral ligament.

The team said Friday that López’s surgery will be performed next week in Texas by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. López turns 30 early next month.

It will be the second Tommy John surgery for López. He had the procedure as a minor leaguer with the Seattle organization and missed the 2014 season.

López ended a bullpen session early during the Twins’ first full-squad workout Monday. First-year manager Derek Shelton said he was hopeful the move was precautionary, but a day later general manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters of the UCL tear.

López was the Twins’ opening-day for the past three years and was planning to pitch for Venezuela in next month’s World Baseball Classic.

López made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018 and spent five seasons with them, then was traded to the Twins.

He made the All-Star team in his first year with Minnesota and helped the franchise end a record 18-game postseason losing streak for North American professional sports, going 2-0 with an 0.71 ERA in two starts in the 2023 playoffs.

López is making $21.75 million this season and is signed through next year.

A shoulder injury limited him to 14 starts last season after he made 32 in each of three consecutive 10-win seasons, the first in his final season with the Marlins. López was 5-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 2025 and is 59-53 with a 3.81 ERA for his career.