Giannis Antetokounmpo officially out for NBA All-Star Game, De’Aaron Fox named as replacement

This isn’t a surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last eight Milwaukee Bucks games with a strained calf. However, he had hoped to make it back for the All-Star Game in Los Angeles and play for the World Team, where fans had voted him a starter.

It’s officially not happening, Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the All-Star Game. San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox has been named as his replacement, the league announced.

Fox will play for the USA Stars team. Because Antetokounmpo was to play for the World Team, Miami’s Norman Powell, who has ties to Jamaica, has been moved to the World Team.

This is Fox’s second All-Star Game appearance. He is averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 assists per game for the Spurs, who sit as the No. 2 seed in the West. Fox will join Victor Wembanyama and coach Mitch Johnson in representing the Spurs during All-Star weekend.

Antetokounmpo was the third player voted a starter by fans, but is now out of the All-Star Game due to injuries, joining Stephen Curry (knee) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain).

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game tips off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 15, on both NBC and Peacock.

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

The 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, each team playing at least two games.

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title. (If there is a tie, it comes down to point differential.)

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

How to watch NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.