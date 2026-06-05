New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Game 2: Three things to look for as Spurs face huge test

SAN ANTONIO — That wasn’t the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1. At least the Spurs as they see themselves.

After a night to reflect and break down the film, the Spurs’ reaction to blowing a 14-point second-half lead and losing Game 1 at home to the Knicks was that they strayed from doing the things that got them to this point. Too much isolation (particularly with Victor Wembanyama). Too much hero ball (particularly with Wembanyama). Not enough ball movement. Too much trying to force the ball into the heart of the Knicks defense. Not enough help on the defensive glass.

“It didn’t take too much film or too deep to dig to find the second-chance points (surrendered)...” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “Sixteen assists is not a reflection of this program ever since I’ve been here, and decades before I was. We can be much sharper on just a lot of game plan execution stuff.

“Then I think you add that I think Victor will play better? Sure. I think a couple guys will make more shots than they did. Agree.”

“Really, I think the reason we lost that game isn’t even technical. It’s not even technical, tactical,” Wembanyama said. “We need to approach the game with a better mental state. We just need to play our game. We just need to be normal. We don’t need to do anything incredible.”

Bottom line, the Spurs believe they just need to make the “play better” adjustment. Here are three things to look for to see if they made that adjustment in Game 2.

Knicks second-chance points

For the first three rounds of the playoffs, when a perimeter shooter saw Wemby rotate out to them, that player just moved the ball and bailed on the shot. Not the Knicks, they tried to create space and get the jumper up over those long arms, if possible. That led to some spectacular makes, like OG Anunoby’s.

What a cold-blooded shot by OG Anunoby. Fourth quarter of Game 1, on the road, one-possession game, the most menacing defensive player on the planet in his face ... and he just jabs, rocks and dots Wemby's eye. pic.twitter.com/qQ3GKvgPGP — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) June 4, 2026

More importantly, it means that Wembanyama isn’t in the paint to get the rebound, and that’s when Karl-Anthony Towns used his size and Josh Hart used his hustle to get an offensive board and another chance. It was one of the key factors in the Knicks’ win, and with that, it becomes something to watch in Game 2 — if the Knicks keep dominating the second-chance opportunities, they will dominate the game.

Spurs assists

Mitch Johnson could not have been more clear in the quote above: “Sixteen assists is not a reflection of this program ever since I’ve been here.”

Part of that was the Spurs leaning too heavily on isolation, with players trying to do too much on their own (again, starting with Wembanyama). But there are two parts to an assist: the pass and then making the shot. Part of the Spurs’ low assist number was that they just missed shots. San Antonio missed from everywhere, shooting just 50% in the paint and 25.6% from 3-point range. The Knicks did a better job running the Spurs off the line in the second half, but the Spurs just missed the good looks they did get.

It’s still a make-or-miss league, and the Spurs need some makes.

Get Wembanyama better looks

It feels like it’s the hot take after every Spurs loss, but it’s not wrong: The Spurs need to get Victor Wembanyama better touches closer to the rim. Wembanyama shot just 3-of-5 in the restricted area and 4-of-9 in the paint overall in Game 1 — that is not enough shots and touches.

Give the Knicks defense credit here: They did a good job taking those away in Game 1. Wembanyama would set a screen for Stephon Castle or De’Aaron Fox, and he rolled hard to the rim, but the Spurs did a good job of bumping him, being physical, and never letting him get comfortable and to a place where he could easily collect a pass. It was as good a job on him as any team has done.

However, there are counters, including using Wemby more like the Knicks use Karl-Anthony Towns as a hub at the high post, rather than having him face up and attack. There are ways to get him the ball in motion moving toward the rim. The Spurs need to exploit that and get Wemby going, and if he is doing that in the paint everything else with the Spurs offense will open up.