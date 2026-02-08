How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: TV/live stream info for Monday’s game

Western Conference powerhouses collide on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET. This marquee matchup is the second game of a doubleheader on Peacock after the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET. Coverage begins at 7:00PM ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch both and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Storylines

The Thunder own the best record in the Association at 40-13, but the gap between them and the rest of the Western Conference is closing. Oklahoma City is just 9-6 across its last 15, and the team has dropped two straight with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the sideline. SGA will be out through the All-Star break with an abdominal strain, and Jalen Williams has missed nine straight games with a right hamstring strain.

The shorthanded Thunder’s most recent loss came on Saturday as they fell to the Houston Rockets 112-106. Cason Wallace paced OKC in scoring with 23, Chet Holmgren delivered a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Isaiah Joe led the bench with 21 points. Isaiah Hartenstein recorded 11 assists, and he could see expanded playmaking responsibilities until Shai is back.

After facing the Lakers on Monday, the Thunder finish out the week with a road game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and a home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Availability will be key for the Thunder’s title defense, and they’ll use the All-Star break to get healthy for the final 27 games of the season and what they hope will be a lengthy postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers Storylines

After playing eight straight games on the road, the Lakers will play their third contest of an eight-game home stand on Monday. Los Angeles has won three straight games, but the injury bug has reared its ugly head yet again.

Austin Reaves returned from a 19-game absence against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but the reunion of the Lakers’ Big Three was short-lived as Luka Doncic went down with a hamstring injury in Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doncic is day-to-day after sitting out Saturday’s win over the Golden State Warriors. Sans Doncic, the team delivered a gritty 105-99 victory over the Dubs, headlined by LeBron James’ 20 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Reaves contributed 16 points, five boards and eight dimes off the bench, and Rui Hachimura chipped in 18 points, as the Lakers had six players finish in double figures.

The 32-19 Lakers are the No. 5 seed in the West, but the conference is ultra-competitive, and every win matters. Los Angeles is one game back from the No. 3 seed and just two games back from the No. 7 seed.

The Thunder and Lakers faced off on November 12, and Oklahoma City dominated with a 121-92 home victory. Monday’s matchup is the second of four games in the regular-season series.

