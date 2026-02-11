NBA 3-Point Contest 2026: How to watch, format, points, money balls, participants, past champions

NBA All-Star Weekend continues Saturday on NBC and Peacock with the State Farm 3-Point Contest.

The 3-Point Contest has been a cornerstone of the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night since its 1986 debut, taking place before the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird won the first three editions of the 3-Point Contest, the last while famously wearing his warm-up jacket throughout the competition (which he cliched by holding his right index finger in the air as the shot sailed toward the hoop).

In 2022, Karl-Anthony Towns became the only center to win the 3-Point Contest. Power forward Kevin Love won the event in 2012.

NBC and Peacock will have coverage of the Castrol Rising Stars Championship on Friday, the State Farm 3-Point Contest, the Kia Shooting Stars and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday and the Stripes vs. World All-Star Game on Sunday.

More information below on the State Farm 3-Point Contest, including how to watch:

How to watch the State Farm 3-Point Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 14 Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

Who is competing in the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest?

This year’s eight-player field:



Player Team Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Kon Knueppel Charlotte Hornets Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Bobby Portis Jr. Milwaukee Bucks Norman Powell Miami Heat

Who won the 2025 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest?

Tyler Herro won the event last year in San Francisco, joining James Jones, Daequan Cook, Jason Kapono and Glen Rice as the record fifth Miami Heat player to win the 3-Point Contest.

How does the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest work?

Click here for the full format and rules for the 3-Point Contest, as provided by the NBA.

Eight players will compete in a two-round, timed shooting competition. Some key points, per the NBA’s format explainer:



Ball racks are positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Each rack contains five balls.

Four of the racks contain four official NBA game balls and one multicolored “money” ball.

A made basket with an NBA game ball is worth one point; a made basket with the money ball is worth two points.

For each of the four racks with both game balls and a money ball, the money ball can only be shot after the four NBA game balls are shot. If a player shoots a money ball out of sequence, the shot will be void and will not count.

The fifth rack will be a special “all money ball” rack containing five multicolored “money” balls (meaning each made basket for a ball on this rack is worth two points). Each competitor will decide where this rack is placed (i.e., at which one of the five main shooting locations).

A player may not start on or over the three-point line while shooting. A basket does not count if the line is violated.

Two ball pedestals are positioned at “From the Logo” (positioned on either side of the traditional rack at the top of the three-point arc; equidistant between that rack and the traditional adjacent “wing” rack locations; and six feet behind the three-point line). Each ball pedestal holds one blue money ball, which is worth 3 points for a made basket.

A player must begin his shooting motion with at least one foot in “From the Logo,” as designated by a floor decal.

A player must exhaust the ball racks and pedestals in competition order before moving on to the next shooting location. If a player shoots a blue money ball out of sequence, the shot will be void and will not count. If a player skips a blue money and shoots one or more balls in the next rack, the blue money ball is eliminated and will not count if subsequently shot and made.

Each competitor has 70 seconds (1:10) to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can.

The three players with the highest scores in the First Round advance to the Championship Round. The competition order for the Championship Round will be determined by the inverse order of First Round scores.

Who has won the most NBA 3-Point Contests?

Larry Bird and Craig Hodges are tied with a record three victories in the event. Among active players, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard each have two victories.

NBA 3-Point Contest past winners

Year Winner Team Location 2025 Tyler Herro Heat San Francisco 2024 Damian Lillard Bucks Indianapolis 2023 Damian Lillard Trail Blazers Salt Lake City 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Cleveland 2021 Steph Curry Warriors Atlanta 2020 Buddy Hield Kings Chicago 2019 Joe Harris Nets Charlotte 2018 Devin Booker Suns Los Angeles 2017 Eric Gordon Rockets New Orleans 2016 Klay Thompson Warriors Toronto 2015 Stephen Curry Warriors New York City 2014 Marco Belinelli Spurs New Orleans 2013 Kyrie Irving Cavaliers Houston 2012 Kevin Love Timberwolves Orlando 2011 James Jones Heat Los Angeles 2010 Paul Pierce Celtics Dallas 2009 Daequan Cook Heat Phoenix 2008 Jason Kapono Raptors New Orleans 2007 Jason Kapono Heat Las Vegas 2006 Dirk Nowitzki Mavs Houston 2005 Quentin Richardson Suns Denver 2004 Voshon Lenard Nuggets Los Angeles 2003 Peja Stojakovic Kings Atlanta 2002 Peja Stojakovic Kings Philadelphia 2001 Ray Allen Bucks Washington, D.C. 2000 Jeff Hornacek Jazz Oakland 1998 Jeff Hornacek Jazz New York 1997 Steve Kerr Bulls Cleveland 1996 Tim Legler Wizards San Antonio 1995 Glen Rice Heat Phoenix 1994 Mark Price Cavs Minnesota 1993 Mark Price Cavs Salt Lake City 1992 Craig Hodges Bulls Orlando 1991 Craig Hodges Bulls Charlotte 1990 Craig Hodges Bulls Miami 1989 Dale Ellis Sonics Houston 1988 Larry Bird Celtics Chicago 1987 Larry Bird Celtics Seattle 1986 Larry Bird Celtics Dallas

What other NBA events are on NBC and Peacock for All-Star Weekend?

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

