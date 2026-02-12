Blake Griffin, Amar’e Stoudemire, Candace Parker headline list of finalists for Hall of Fame

This is shaping up to be an impressive Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Blake Griffin, the legendary Suns pairing of Amar’e Stoudemire and Mike D’Antoni, Doc Rivers, plus Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne headline the list of finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

“This year’s group of Finalists represents the full scope of basketball’s impact, from the professional and collegiate ranks to high school, international play, officiating, and innovation,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “Their achievements span championships, historic milestones, and a lasting influence on how the game is played, taught, and experienced around the world. Each Finalist has made a notable contribution to basketball’s growth and excellence, and their collective legacy speaks to the power of the sport.”

Here is the full list of finalists.

North American Committee Finalists:

• Joey Crawford [Referee]

• Mark Few [Coach]

• Blake Griffin [Player]

Blake Griffin is a finalist for the Naismith Hall of Fame #26hoopclasspic.twitter.com/wDc7wJbu2q — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 12, 2026

• Kevin Johnson [Player]

• Gary McKnight [Coach]

• Dick Motta [Coach]

• Doc Rivers [Coach]

• Kelvin Sampson [Coach]

• Amar’e Stoudemire [Player]

Amar'e Stoudemire is a finalist for the Naismith Hall of Fame #26hoopclass



pic.twitter.com/ZnPXkZKw58 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 12, 2026

• Jerry Welsh [Coach]

• Buck Williams [Player]

Women’s Committee Finalists:

• 1996 United States Women’s National Team

• Jennifer Azzi [Player]

• Elena Delle Donne [Player]

congrats on being named a Naismith Hall of Fame finalist, Elena! 💐 #skytown #26HoopsClass pic.twitter.com/ro58yIm0Yb — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) February 11, 2026

• Chamique Holdsclaw [Player]

• Candace Parker [Player]

The 3x @WNBA Champion is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2JncfdhxNQ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 12, 2026

Women’s Veterans Committee Finalist:

• Molly Bolin-Kazmer [Player]

International Committee Finalist:

• Dušan Ivković [Coach]

Contributors Committee Finalists:

• Tal Brody

• Mike D’Antoni

Veterans Committee Finalists:

• Marques Johnson

These Finalists will be voted on, and then the Class of 2026 will be announced on Saturday, April 4, during Final Four Weekend.

Blake Griffin should be a lock. He was a six-time NBA All-Star whose athleticism and versatility helped redefine how the power forward position was played in the NBA. The No. 1 overall pick of the Clippers in 2009, he was at the heart of changing the franchise’s reputation on the court. He was the 2011 Rookie of the Year and went on to be a five-time All-NBA player, most famously one of the engines of the Lob City Clippers era. He is currently an analyst with Amazon Prime on their NBA broadcasts.

Candace Parker should also be a given to make the Class of 2026. Parker was a two-time NCAA national champion at Tennessee who took the NBA by storm in 2008 when she became the only player in WNBA history to be named Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. She went on to be a three-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP (2008, ’13). Parker also is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, ’12).

