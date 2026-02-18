No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 18

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 10-2) host the No. 23 BYU Cougars (19-6, 7-5) tonight. It’s a matchup of Big 12 powers who are each dealing with injuries to key players and as a result, scuffling of late.

The Wildcats opened the season with 23 straight wins but have lost their last two (Kansas and Texas Tech). They are dealing with a shorthanded roster, missing key freshman Koa Peat and rotation player Dwayne Aristode. BYU enters this matchup following a significant blow, having lost forward Richie Saunders to a season-ending injury during last Saturday’s 90-86 overtime win against Colorado. The win was the Cougars second straight after losing their previous four.

With the aforementioned stars sidelined for each side, each school will need others to step up. BYU will be forced to rely even more on star freshman AJ Dybantsa, who scored 24 points in their previous loss to Arizona, to lead an offense that is averaging 86.5 points per game, and Arizona will require more out of their leading scorer, star freshman Brayden Burries who poured in 29 in the Cats 86-83 win over BYU in late January.

No question this game boils down to Arizona’s defense (top-ranked in the Big 12 but a unit that has allowed an average of 80 points per game the last two games) returning to form vs. BYU’s success in finding a replacement for Saunders’ veteran leadership and 18 points per game.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 23 BYU vs. No. 4 Arizona

Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Time: 9PM EST

9PM EST Site: McKale Memorial Center

McKale Memorial Center City: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: BYU Cougars (+625), Arizona (-950)

BYU Cougars (+625), Arizona (-950) Spread: Arizona -12.5

Arizona -12.5 Total: 164.5 points

This game opened Arizona -13.5 with the Total set at 161.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona

BYU Cougars

G Robert Wright III

G Alexsej Kostic

F Kennard Davis Jr.

F Keba Keita

F A.J. Dybantsa

Arizona Wildcats

G Jaden Bradley

G Brayden Burries

F Tobe Awaka

F Ivan Kharchenkov

C Motiejus Krivas

Injury Report: BYU at Arizona

BYU Cougars

Richie Saunders (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game KJ Perry (redshirt) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Xavion Staton (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Dawson Baker (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Nate Pickens (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Brody Kozlowski (redshirt) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Arizona Wildcats

Koa Peat (lower leg) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(lower leg) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Dwayne Aristode (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona

Arizona is 13-1 at home this season

BYU is 3-3 on the road this season

BYU is 10-15 ATS overall this season / 2-4 ATS on the road

Arizona is 15-10 ATS overall this season / 7-7 ATS at home

BYU is 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER has cashed in each of the last 5 games between these teams

The OVER has cashed in 6 of BYU’s last 7 games overall

BYU is 8-17 ATS in the 1 st Half this season

Half this season AJ Dybantsa has scored at least 20 points in 6 of his last 7 games and at least 24 in 5 of his last 7

has scored at least 20 points in 6 of his last 7 games and at least 24 in 5 of his last 7 Brayden Burries has pulled down at least 5 rebounds in 5 straight and 6 of his last 7 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona -12.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arizona -12.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 164.5.



