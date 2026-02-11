 Skip navigation
LeBron James’ 21-year All-NBA streak comes to end with missing 18th game

  
Published February 11, 2026 12:44 PM

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in 22 years, LeBron James will not make an All-NBA team this season.

LeBron sat out his 18th game of the season Monday night, the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers, when they got thrashed at home by Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. With that, LeBron cannot play in 65 games, the league-mandated cutoff for making any All-NBA team or being considered for a number of other postseason awards.

This wasn’t a surprise. LeBron missed the first 14 games of the season due to a bout of sciatica, and, considering he turned 41 this season, it seemed unlikely that he would meet the NBA’s threshold.

LeBron has been an All-NBA player every year since his second season in the league, a record 21 consecutive times, 13 of those being First Team.

LeBron is an All-Star this season, averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game on 50.2% shooting. Whether that would have landed him on an All-NBA team is up for debate (probably not), but the consideration was taken out of the voters’ hands.

“I think it’s fine to have some sort of guidance for voters, said Lakers coach JJ Redick, who had a postseason awards vote himself when he was a member of the media (before taking the Lakers job). “I know the first year that I voted, there were a bunch of guys that were in like that 54-to-56 game range. I think Kawhi was at 51 and got some consideration, but at least there’s some guidance.”

LeBron did not speak to the media on Tuesday night, but in the past has largely shrugged off missing out on postseason awards this year.

LeBron was not the only Laker out on Monday night. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton also sat out along with LeBron. The result was Victor Wembanyama scoring 25 points in the first quarter and the Spurs cruising to a win in Los Angeles.

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James