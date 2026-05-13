Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 5 Round 2 NBA Playoffs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 13

The Cleveland Cavaliers tied up the season series with a 112-103 Game 4 win at home. The series turns back to Detroit for Game 5 and a chance for either team to set themselves up for a closeout Game 6.

Cleveland has gone 6-0 at home in the playoffs, but 0-5 on the road. The Cavaliers have lost by double digits in three out of five road games and averaged 100.2 points per game on 42.2% from the field and 28.6% from three. Luckily, Donovan Mitchell has found his footing with 35 and 43 points in the last two games on 26-of-50 shooting from the field (52%) and 20-of-23 from the free throw line (86.9%).

Detroit is 5-1 at home in the playoffs and won by double digits in four out of six games. The Pistons are shooting 38.2% from three at home in the playoffs and average 108.2 points per game. Cade Cunningham averages a team-high 23.5 points per game in the series, but Caris LeVert led the Pistons in scoring with 24 points in Game 4.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (-175), Cleveland Cavaliers (+145)

Detroit Pistons (-175), Cleveland Cavaliers (+145) Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened Pistons -3.5 with the Total set at 211.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson (questionable)

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 5. Huerter missed Game 4.

is listed as for Game 5. Huerter missed Game 4. Duncan Robinson (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 5. Robinson scored 4 points in Game 4.

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 49-44 ATS

Detroit is 49-43-1 to the Under

Detroit is 25-21 ATS as the home team and 21-20 ATS as a home favorite

Detroit is 25-21 to the Under at home

Detroit is 22-19 to the Under as a home favorite

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 38-55 ATS

Cleveland is 47-46 to the Over

Cleveland is 25-21 to the Over on the road

Cleveland is 9-6 to the Under as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Cavaliers and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -4.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Pistons -4.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 212.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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