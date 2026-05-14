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Burns will ‘lead the charge’ for Giants’ defense
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Season 3 of ‘Quarterback’ announced
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Stewart gives Lawrence No. 97 for a price

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Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Watch Now

What globalizing football means for the NFL

May 14, 2026 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss J.J. Watt’s comments on international NFL games and dive into the factors at play in globalizing American football.

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