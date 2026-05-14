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Preakness Stakes drink: What is the Black-Eyed Susan? Recipe, ingredients, how to make it

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:00 AM

The signature cocktail of the Preakness Stakes is the Black-Eyed Susan, which is as much of a staple of the second leg of the Triple Crown as the mint julep is to the Kentucky Derby.

The drink is named and designed in honor of Maryland’s state flower, the Black-Eyed Susan. A blanket of the yellow-petaled blossoms has been awarded to the winner of the Preakness since 1940, when it was established as the official flower of the event. The featured race at Laurel Park on Friday, May 15 (the day before the Preakness) is known as the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

The drink, whose golden color and cherry garnish are meant to resemble the flower, was created in 1973 by Harry Stevens, a longtime caterer at Pimlico Race Course.

Here’s what to know about the cocktail of choice for the Preakness, which will be held Saturday, May 16 (with live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and continuing on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m.):

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What is a Black-Eyed Susan cocktail?

The official drink of the Preakness Stakes is a fruity, citrus-based cocktail is a refreshing springtime beverage. Tangy with light tropical notes and smooth alcohol, it’s easy to drink and sweet (some might say too sweet).

Black-Eyed Susan recipe: Ingredients and measurements

Like any cocktail, the recipe can vary, but the primary ingredients are:

  • 1 ounce peach schnapps
  • 1 ounce bourbon whiskey
  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 2 ounces orange juice
  • 2 ounces sour mix
  • An orange slice and cherry for garnish
Horse Racing: Black-Eyed Susan

May 20, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Black Eyed Susan drinks being sold at the 2016 Black-Eyed Susan race at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

How to make a Black-Eyed Susan cocktail

Learn how to make your own Black-Eyed Susan step by step with the Food Network’s recipe.

Why is the Black-Eyed Susan the official Preakness drink?

Christened in 1973 to honor the Maryland state flower, the drink is the epitome of a breezy spring day — matching the vibe of the Preakness.

Sold widely in commemorative cups at the race, the Black-Eyed Susan cocktail has become as synonymous with the race as the horses, hats and flower blanket.

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Variations of the Black-Eyed Susan cocktail

Unlike the more standardized mint julep, the Black-Eyed Susan has several variations.

The drink can also be made with pineapple juice, rum, elderflower liqueur, triple sec or Cointreau.

How to Watch the 2026 Preakness

The 151st Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Laurel Park will begin with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

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