Preakness Stakes outfits, hats: What to wear, fashion, style tips, dress code explained

Just like the Kentucky Derby, fashion statements are a large part of the Preakness tradition.

The race’s 151st running will be held at a new venue while longtime home Pimilco Race Course undergoes a massive overhaul for a 2027 reopening. But even with a Laurel Park crowd capped at 4,800, the outfits are expected to be as bright and colorful as ever.

Here’s what to know about how to dress for the prestigious horse race that will be held Saturday, May 16 (with live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and will continue on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m.):

Preakness Stakes outfits: Hats and style tips

Though slightly less formal than the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness showcases bright and vibrant colors, emphasizing pastels with black highlights (to pay homage to the Black-Eyed Susan signature cocktail)

Of course, there’ll also be a wide selection of bold and clever hats just like the Derby.

Among the popular choices: wide-brim fedora (power blue, yellow and coral are popular options), Panama (popular for May with its light colors and breathable style), Boater Hat and the Trilby.

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Spectators wear their favorite fashions during the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

What to wear to the Preakness Stakes

Well, that’s really up to you!

But in the interest of being helpful, we tried asking the CoPilot AI app for some tips. Here’s what was suggested (please direct all complaints to Microsoft):

Dresses

Floral sundresses : Most popular because they fit a garden party and are perfect for spring racing. Styles are midi or knee-length with lightweight cotton or linen and soft florals. “This is the safest, most universally correct choice.”

: Most popular because they fit a garden party and are perfect for spring racing. Styles are midi or knee-length with lightweight cotton or linen and soft florals. “This is the safest, most universally correct choice.” Pastel dresses : A classic race-day look with bluish pink, lavender, powder blue and soft yellow (a nod to the Black-Eyed Susan cocktail). “Clean, elegant, and photogenic.”

: A classic race-day look with bluish pink, lavender, powder blue and soft yellow (a nod to the Black-Eyed Susan cocktail). “Clean, elegant, and photogenic.” Midi dresses : Fitted or flowy wrap dresses, A-line, or slip silhouettes. “A current modern classic that works from the grandstands to the suites.”

: Fitted or flowy wrap dresses, A-line, or slip silhouettes. “A current modern classic that works from the grandstands to the suites.” Daytime cocktail dresses : Structured with a solid color or subtle pattern and a hem just above or below the knee. “Best for clubhouse sections, suites and corporate areas.”

: Structured with a solid color or subtle pattern and a hem just above or below the knee. “Best for clubhouse sections, suites and corporate areas.” Statement dresses: Bold floral and geometric prints with unique cuts (asymmetrical, puff sleeves) accentuated by a standout hat. “Great if you want that “Derby-adjacent” fashion moment (but don’t overdo it).”

May 20, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Race fans with colorful outfits enjoy the day at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Suits

Classic Southern : Navy or light gray suit with a white dress shirt, pastel tie or bow tie and brown leather loafers or oxfords. “Safe, timeless, and always looks sharp.”

: Navy or light gray suit with a white dress shirt, pastel tie or bow tie and brown leather loafers or oxfords. “Safe, timeless, and always looks sharp.” Spring light and airy : Tan, beige, or cream suit, pale blue or pink shirt and floral or patterned tie. “Perfect for warm weather and daytime elegance.”

: Tan, beige, or cream suit, pale blue or pink shirt and floral or patterned tie. “Perfect for warm weather and daytime elegance.” Seersucker and summer texture : Seersucker suit (blue with white stripes), open collar or bow tie and loafers with socks. “Signature horse-race style—playful but polished.

: Seersucker suit (blue with white stripes), open collar or bow tie and loafers with socks. “Signature horse-race style—playful but polished. Modern statement suit : Pastels (mint, lavender, sky blue), bold plaid or windowpane patterns, and contrasting shirt and tie. “Great if you want a fashion-forward look.”

: Pastels (mint, lavender, sky blue), bold plaid or windowpane patterns, and contrasting shirt and tie. “Great if you want a fashion-forward look.” Elevated casual (if you’re skipping the suit): Blazer and chinos, patterned sport coat and a crisp button-down polo. “Works well for infield or less formal areas.” (Note: There is no fan infield access for the Preakness this year.)

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Spectators wear their favorite fashions during the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

General tips:

Lean into pastels and spring colors

Mix one bold element (hat OR suit—not both overpowering)

Prioritize breathable fabrics (linen, cotton, seersucker)

Ensure tailoring (fit matters more than price!)

Add personality with patterns (floral ties, stripes, checks)

Don’t over accessorize or wear all dark colors

Avoid full costumes by aiming for stylish, not theatrical

Pair wedges, block heels, or dressy flats with dresses and avoid stilettos

Go with classic sunglases frames

Hat bands can be chosen to match pocket squares

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Spectators wear their favorite fashions during the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

What not to wear to Laurel Park

According to the track website, there is no dress code at Laurel Park. “We welcome guests to dress comfortably.” But cut-offs and tank tops are out for dining areas.

The track will have a one-year run as the Preakness home with a limited capacity of under 5,000 (that includes no infield access, so there will be less opportunity for zany fans interested in testing the boundaries of fashion).

What not to wear to Pimlico Race Course

Next year, the Preakness will return to its longtime home of Pimlico Race Course, which has drawn crowds of more than 100,000.

According to the track’s website, Pimlico lists its dress code as “casual attire. No cut-offs or tank tops in the dining areas.”

May 15, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Spectators wear their favorite fashions during the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Is there a dress code for general admission vs premium seating?

Maybe there aren’t set rules for premium seating, but upping your fashion game is highly recommended for the Preakness, which has a strong cultural dress standard.

Blazers, suits and dresses aren’t required, but dressing as if you’re attending a stylish spring outdoor party is a must. And don’t forget a snazzy hat.

How to Watch the 2026 Preakness

The 151st Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Laurel Park will begin with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.