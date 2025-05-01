Kentucky Derby Traditions: Hats, Dresses, Dress Code, Food, Winner’s Circle, Garland of Roses

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. But it’s not just the race, often referred to as the most exciting two minutes in sports, that has everyone planning their trips to Churchill Downs. It’s the full day and full weekend of traditions and pageantry that have captivated millions across the globe.

You can catch these traditions in full display at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, which will air this Saturday, May 3, in Louisville, Kentucky. Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM. You can also live stream every moment of the action on Peacock.

What are the hats called that are worn at the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is known for its colorful and flashy hats and fascinators (an often-elaborate headpiece). Make your own at home using an old hat or headband and whatever materials around the house inspire you.

If you’re pressed for time or have run out of ideas, there are also many options available online or in stores. Check out the 2025 Kentucky Derby Style Guide for inspiration.

What is the dress code for the Kentucky Derby?

According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear elegant attire with “pastel tones, jewel accents, and bold silhouettes”.

What colors do you wear to the Kentucky Derby?

Pastel tones include but aren’t limited to baby blue, powder pink, soft yellow, and mint green.

Mint Juleps

The recipe, of course, contains mint and Kentucky bourbon, but also can include pomegranate, orange, lemon and a dash of honey from Versailles, France, if you happen to have some.

If you’re more into fruit, why not try a cherry-infused variation of the Mint Julep, a blackberry take on the cocktail, or a recipe that incorporates strawberry.

The Garland of Roses

After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle, hence why the race is nicknamed “the Run for the Roses.”

In 1883, New York socialite E. Berry Wall presented roses to the women at a party. Inspired by this gesture, Churchill Downs founder and president Meriwether Lewis Clark announced that roses were the official flower of the Kentucky Derby. In 1896, the tradition of draping a blanket of 554 red roses on the Kentucky Derby winner began.

Hot browns and other Kentucky Derby foods

When it comes to Kentucky Derby cuisine, it doesn’t get much better than the Kentucky Hot Brown. The hot brown is a product of the historic Brown Hotel in downtown Louisville. In the 1920s, Chef Fred Schmidt was looking for a late-night delicacy for partying night owls and found it in this open-faced turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Mornay sauce.

You also can’t talk about Kentucky food without talking about its world-famous fried chicken. Thanks to Colonel Sanders and his roadside restaurant in Corbin, Ky., fried chicken may be the most widespread, globally known export out of the Bluegrass State.

What is the Winner’s Circle at the Kentucky Derby?

From 1875-1929, the Kentucky Derby winner would stand in a circled area on the racetrack drawn in chalk dust. It began to be known as the “winner’s circle.” From 1930-1937, organizers moved the trophy presentation from the track to an area adjoining the clubhouse. An electric odds board and presentation stands were added in 1938 and every winning Kentucky Derby horse since then has been led to the winner’s circle.

The winner’s circle is usually only reserved for winners of the Derby, but it has hosted a limited amount of weddings and even has ashes of prominent horse racing and breeding industry workers spread on the ground.

“My Old Kentucky Home”

After the Call to Post is the playing of the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” The tradition dates back to the 1920s and the University of Louisville marching band has been part of the performance almost every year.

The song was written in the 1850s by Stephen Foster and features depictions of slavery in the pre-Civil War South. The song’s exact meanings and intentions have been subject to varying interpretations over the last 170 years, and, more recently, there have been renewed calls to re-examine the song’s place – on Derby Day and in American society at large.

How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 3 Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY TV: USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What time is the Kentucky Derby on Saturday?

Live coverage begins at 12 PM ET on USA Network and will continue throughout the day on NBC, starting at 2:30 PM.

