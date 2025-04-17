 Skip navigation
2025 Kentucky Derby odds: Betting, full field, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts

  
Published April 17, 2025 02:12 PM

The field is set for the 151st Kentucky Derby and while the Run for the Roses is not until May 3 and the draw does not even happen until April 26, storylines are emerging.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert‘s return to the Kentucky Derby tops the list. Back at Churchill Downs for the first time in three years following his suspension due to a failed post-race drug test involving his horse, Medina Spirit, after the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert returns with multiple entries (Citizen Bull, Madaket Road, Rodriguez).

Journalism is the current favorite followed by Sovereignty and Sandman, but the field features speed beyond those three thoroughbreds. Keep in mind, the favorite has won the Kentucky Derby just under 35% of the time since 1908 (40 times). In fact, the favorite has failed to secure a victory the last five years.

Because the Run for the Roses remains a race where surprises are common, and longshots often emerge victorious, lets dive into the field for 2025.

NBC Sports’ horse racing analyst Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) offers his thoughts on the contenders and once post positions are drawn on April 26, he will be back offering his favorite plays.

The following is a snapshot of each horse in the field including their lineage, jockey, trainer, and career highlights on their path to the 151st Kentucky Derby.

(Horses listed in alphabetical order)

Admire Daytona Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Admire Daytona (50-1)
  • Sire: Drefong
  • Jockey: Christophe Lemaire | Trainer: Yukihiro Kato
  • Career Highlight: Won the UAE Derby
  • Fun Fact: Win in the UAE Derby marked Japan’s fourth
    consecutive win in the race
AMerican Promise Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
American Promise (30-1)
  • Sire: Justify
  • Jockey: Nik Juarez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Virginia Derby
  • Fun Fact: The phrase “American Promise” is also
    associated with a handful of moments leading
    to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
Burnham Square Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Burnham Square (15-1)
  • Sire: Liam’s Map
  • Jockey: Brian T. Hernandez, Jr. | Trainer: Ian R. Wilkes
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes
  • Fun Fact: Burnham Square’s grandfather is 1990 Derby
    winner Unbridled
Chunk of Gold Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Chunk of Gold (30-1)
  • Sire: Preservationist
  • Jockey: Jareth Loveberry | Trainer: Ethan W. West
  • Career Highlight: Placed second at the 2025 Louisiana Derby
  • Fun Fact: This is Loveberry’s second Derby ride. He rode
    Two Phil’s to a second-place finish in 2023.
Citizen Bull Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Citizen Bull (20-1)
  • Sire: Into Mischief
  • Jockey: Martin Garcia | Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
  • Fun Fact: This will be Garcia’s 5th Derby. His best
    finish was third in 2015 aboard Dortmund.
Coal Battle Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Coal Battle (30-1)
  • Sire: Coal Front
  • Jockey: Juan P. Vargas | Trainer: Lonnie Briley
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Rebel Stakes
  • Fun Fact: Both of Coal Battle’s parents, Coal Front
    and Wolfblade, are descendants of Seattle Slew.
East Avenue Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
East Avenue (20-1)
  • Sire: Medaglia d’Oro
  • Jockey: Luan Machado | Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
  • Career Highlight: Second in the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes
  • Fun Fact: Medaglia d’Oro, East Avenue’s sire, raced in
    all three Triple Crown races in 2002, finishing fourth in
    the Kentucky Derby, eighth in the Preakness and
    second in the Belmont.
Final Gambit Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Final Gambit (30-1)
  • Sire: Not This Time
  • Jockey: Luan Machado | Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks
  • Fun Fact: The Kentucky Derby will be Final Gambit’s
    first race on dirt.
Flying Mohawk Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Flying Mohawk (50-1)
  • Sire: Karakontie
  • Jockey: Joseph D. Ramos | Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman
  • Career Highlight: Second in the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks
  • Fun Fact: The Kentucky Derby will be Flying Mohawk’s first
    race on dirt.
Grande Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Grande (20-1)
  • Sire: Curlin
  • Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Career Highlight: Rallied from seventh for a second-place
    finish in the Wood Memorial to qualify for the Derby
  • Fun Fact: Pletcher and Velazquez teamed up to win the
    Derby with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.
Journalism Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Journalism (3-1)
  • Sire: Curlin
  • Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Mike McCarthy
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Santa Anita Derby
  • Fun Fact: Curlin has sired winners of the Preakness,
    Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic but not
    the Kentucky Derby
Luxor Cafe Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Luxor Cafe (15-1)
  • Sire: American Pharaoh
  • Jockey: TBA | Trainer: Noriyuki Hori
  • Race Highlight: Won the 2025 Fukuryu Stakes
  • Fun Fact: Luxor Cafe won three stakes races in Japan
    to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Trainer and horse
    making their first starts outside of Japan.
Madaket Road Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Madaket Road (40-1)
  • Sire: Quality Road
  • Jockey: Mike E. Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Career Highlight: Finished second in the Rebel Stakes
  • Fun Fact: Baffert’s 1st of 5 Kentucky Derby wins
    was with Silver Charm in 1997.
Owen Almighty Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Owen Almighty (25-1)
  • Sire: Speightstown
  • Jockey: TBA | Trainer: Brian Lynch
  • Career Highlight: Won the Tampa Bay Derby with
    the 2nd fastest time in the history of the race
  • Fun Fact: Irad Ortiz, Jr. rode Owen Almighty at
    Tampa but the ride is in question for the Derby.
Publisher Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Publisher (30-1)
  • Sire: American Pharoah
  • Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
  • Career Highlight: Finished second in the Arkansas Derby
  • Fun Fact: Asmussen is the winningest trainer of all-time
    amassing over 10,000 victories as a trainer
River Thames Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
River Thames (20-1)
  • Sire: Maclean’s Music
  • Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
  • Career Highlight: Finished second in the Fountain of Youth
    Stakes
  • Fun Fact: River Thames has never run a race the length
    of the Kentucky Derby (1 1/4 miles).
Rodriguez Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Rodriguez (10-1)
  • Sire: Authentic
  • Jockey: Michael E. Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Wood Memorial
  • Fun Fact: Both of Rodriguez’ victories have come in
    wire-to-wire fashion, and he figures to be at or near
    the front early in the Kentucky Derby.
Sandman Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Sandman (8-1)
  • Sire: Tapit
  • Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz | Trainer: Mark Casse
  • Career Highlight: won the 2025 Arkansas Derby
  • Fun Fact: Tapit is the No. 1 active sire by lifetime
    Grade 1 winners, and the All-Time leading sire by
    earnings.
Sovereignty Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Sovereignty (8-1)
  • Sire: Into Mischief
  • Jockey: Manuel Franco | Trainer: William I. Mott
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Fountain of Youth
  • Fun Fact: Mott was the trainer of Resilience who
    finished sixth in the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Tappan Street Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Tappan Street (10-1)
  • Sire: Into Mischief
  • Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Brad H. Cox
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Florida Derby
  • Fun Fact: Tappan Street upset Sovereignty to win the
    Florida Derby.
Tiztastic Silks 2 - 2025 Kentucky Derby.png
Tiztastic (20-1)
  • Sire: Tiz the Law
  • Jockey: Joel Rosario | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
  • Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Louisiana Derby
  • Fun Fact: Asmussen’s father was a jockey, and his
    two sons are currently jockeys.

As the Derby approaches and the Draw is announced, NBC Sports will keep you up to speed on the latest news from Churchill Downs as the best in horse racing make their final preparations in an effort to claim the coveted blanket of roses.

