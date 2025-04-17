2025 Kentucky Derby odds: Betting, full field, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts

The field is set for the 151st Kentucky Derby and while the Run for the Roses is not until May 3 and the draw does not even happen until April 26, storylines are emerging.

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert‘s return to the Kentucky Derby tops the list. Back at Churchill Downs for the first time in three years following his suspension due to a failed post-race drug test involving his horse, Medina Spirit, after the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Baffert returns with multiple entries (Citizen Bull, Madaket Road, Rodriguez).

Journalism is the current favorite followed by Sovereignty and Sandman, but the field features speed beyond those three thoroughbreds. Keep in mind, the favorite has won the Kentucky Derby just under 35% of the time since 1908 (40 times). In fact, the favorite has failed to secure a victory the last five years.

Because the Run for the Roses remains a race where surprises are common, and longshots often emerge victorious, lets dive into the field for 2025.

NBC Sports’ horse racing analyst Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) offers his thoughts on the contenders and once post positions are drawn on April 26, he will be back offering his favorite plays.

The following is a snapshot of each horse in the field including their lineage, jockey, trainer, and career highlights on their path to the 151st Kentucky Derby.

(Horses listed in alphabetical order)

Admire Daytona (50-1) Sire: Drefong

Drefong Jockey: Christophe Lemaire | Trainer: Yukihiro Kato

Christophe Lemaire | Yukihiro Kato Career Highlight: Won the UAE Derby

Won the UAE Derby Fun Fact: Win in the UAE Derby marked Japan’s fourth

consecutive win in the race

American Promise (30-1) Sire: Justify

Justify Jockey: Nik Juarez | Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Nik Juarez | D. Wayne Lukas Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Virginia Derby

Won the Fun Fact: The phrase “American Promise” is also

associated with a handful of moments leading

to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Burnham Square (15-1) Sire: Liam’s Map

Liam’s Map Jockey: Brian T. Hernandez, Jr. | Trainer: Ian R. Wilkes

Brian T. Hernandez, Jr. | Ian R. Wilkes Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes

Won the Fun Fact: Burnham Square’s grandfather is 1990 Derby

winner Unbridled

Chunk of Gold (30-1) Sire: Preservationist

Preservationist Jockey: Jareth Loveberry | Trainer: Ethan W. West

Jareth Loveberry | Ethan W. West Career Highlight: Placed second at the 2025 Louisiana Derby

Placed second at the Fun Fact: This is Loveberry’s second Derby ride. He rode

Two Phil’s to a second-place finish in 2023.

Citizen Bull (20-1) Sire: Into Mischief

Into Mischief Jockey: Martin Garcia | Trainer: Bob Baffert

Martin Garcia | Bob Baffert Career Highlight: Won the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Won the Fun Fact: This will be Garcia’s 5th Derby. His best

finish was third in 2015 aboard Dortmund.

Coal Battle (30-1) Sire: Coal Front

Coal Front Jockey: Juan P. Vargas | Trainer: Lonnie Briley

Juan P. Vargas | Lonnie Briley Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Rebel Stakes

Won the Fun Fact: Both of Coal Battle’s parents, Coal Front

and Wolfblade, are descendants of Seattle Slew.

East Avenue (20-1) Sire: Medaglia d’Oro

Medaglia d’Oro Jockey: Luan Machado | Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

Luan Machado | Brendan P. Walsh Career Highlight: Second in the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes

Second in the Fun Fact: Medaglia d’Oro, East Avenue’s sire, raced in

all three Triple Crown races in 2002, finishing fourth in

the Kentucky Derby, eighth in the Preakness and

second in the Belmont.

Final Gambit (30-1) Sire: Not This Time

Not This Time Jockey: Luan Machado | Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Luan Machado | Brad H. Cox Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks

Won the Fun Fact: The Kentucky Derby will be Final Gambit’s

first race on dirt.

Flying Mohawk (50-1) Sire: Karakontie

Karakontie Jockey: Joseph D. Ramos | Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman

Joseph D. Ramos | D. Whitworth Beckman Career Highlight: Second in the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks

Second in the Fun Fact: The Kentucky Derby will be Flying Mohawk’s first

race on dirt.

Grande (20-1) Sire: Curlin

Curlin Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

John Velazquez | Todd A. Pletcher Career Highlight: Rallied from seventh for a second-place

finish in the Wood Memorial to qualify for the Derby

Rallied from seventh for a second-place finish in the Wood Memorial to qualify for the Derby Fun Fact: Pletcher and Velazquez teamed up to win the

Derby with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

Journalism (3-1) Sire: Curlin

Curlin Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Mike McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli | Mike McCarthy Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Santa Anita Derby

Won the Fun Fact: Curlin has sired winners of the Preakness,

Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic but not

the Kentucky Derby

Luxor Cafe (15-1) Sire: American Pharaoh

American Pharaoh Jockey: TBA | Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

TBA | Noriyuki Hori Race Highlight: Won the 2025 Fukuryu Stakes

Won the Fun Fact: Luxor Cafe won three stakes races in Japan

to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Trainer and horse

making their first starts outside of Japan.

Madaket Road (40-1) Sire: Quality Road

Quality Road Jockey: Mike E. Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert

Mike E. Smith | Bob Baffert Career Highlight: Finished second in the Rebel Stakes

Finished second in the Fun Fact: Baffert’s 1st of 5 Kentucky Derby wins

was with Silver Charm in 1997.

Owen Almighty (25-1) Sire: Speightstown

Speightstown Jockey: TBA | Trainer: Brian Lynch

TBA | Brian Lynch Career Highlight: Won the Tampa Bay Derby with

the 2nd fastest time in the history of the race

Won the Tampa Bay Derby with the 2nd fastest time in the history of the race Fun Fact: Irad Ortiz, Jr. rode Owen Almighty at

Tampa but the ride is in question for the Derby.

Publisher (30-1) Sire: American Pharoah

American Pharoah Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Flavien Prat | Steven M. Asmussen Career Highlight: Finished second in the Arkansas Derby

Finished second in the Fun Fact: Asmussen is the winningest trainer of all-time

amassing over 10,000 victories as a trainer

River Thames (20-1) Sire: Maclean’s Music

Maclean’s Music Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. | Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Irad Ortiz, Jr. | Todd A. Pletcher Career Highlight: Finished second in the Fountain of Youth

Stakes

Finished second in the Stakes Fun Fact: River Thames has never run a race the length

of the Kentucky Derby (1 1/4 miles).

Rodriguez (10-1) Sire: Authentic

Authentic Jockey: Michael E. Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert

Michael E. Smith | Bob Baffert Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Wood Memorial

Won the 2025 Wood Memorial Fun Fact: Both of Rodriguez

wire-to-wire fashion, and he figures to be at or near

the front early in the Kentucky Derby.

Sandman (8-1) Sire: Tapit

Tapit Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz | Trainer: Mark Casse

Jose L. Ortiz | Mark Casse Career Highlight: won the 2025 Arkansas Derby

won the Fun Fact: Tapit is the No. 1 active sire by lifetime

Grade 1 winners, and the All-Time leading sire by

earnings.

Sovereignty (8-1) Sire: Into Mischief

Into Mischief Jockey: Manuel Franco | Trainer: William I. Mott

Manuel Franco | William I. Mott Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Fountain of Youth

Won the Fun Fact: Mott was the trainer of Resilience who

finished sixth in the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Tappan Street (10-1) Sire: Into Mischief

Into Mischief Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Luis Saez | Brad H. Cox Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Florida Derby

Won the Fun Fact: Tappan Street upset Sovereignty to win the

Florida Derby.

Tiztastic (20-1) Sire: Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law Jockey: Joel Rosario | Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Joel Rosario | Steven M. Asmussen Career Highlight: Won the 2025 Louisiana Derby

Won the Fun Fact: Asmussen’s father was a jockey, and his

two sons are currently jockeys.

As the Derby approaches and the Draw is announced, NBC Sports will keep you up to speed on the latest news from Churchill Downs as the best in horse racing make their final preparations in an effort to claim the coveted blanket of roses.