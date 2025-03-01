Sovereignty rallies in Fountain of Youth Stakes

Skip navigation
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
Associated Press
Associated Press
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John's beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
Associated Press
Associated Press
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney
Associated Press
Associated Press
Fowler 'on his way back' at Cognizant Classic
Highlights: HSBC Women's World Championship, Rd. 3
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
Associated Press
Associated Press
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
Associated Press
Associated Press
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney
Associated Press
Associated Press
Fowler ‘on his way back’ at Cognizant Classic
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 3
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
