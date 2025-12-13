Saka: Arsenal 'can be happy tonight'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/762baf8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4179x2351+0+218/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F39%2Fac%2Ff2560e274fbc816f591565c1dafe%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251774336
Lauren Coughlin, Andrew Novak offset double bogey with eagle to lead Grant Thornton Invitational
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/09ad017/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5760x3240+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F4a%2F4f%2F79d4ccce4ac99c8b0b012c934304%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251749653
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Final-round modified fourballs tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Purdue
Oscar Cluff scores 22, Braden Smith reaches new milestone as No. 6 Purdue beats Marquette 79-59

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_arswol_251213.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 16

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/762baf8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4179x2351+0+218/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F39%2Fac%2Ff2560e274fbc816f591565c1dafe%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251774336
Lauren Coughlin, Andrew Novak offset double bogey with eagle to lead Grant Thornton Invitational
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/09ad017/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5760x3240+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F4a%2F4f%2F79d4ccce4ac99c8b0b012c934304%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251749653
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Final-round modified fourballs tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Purdue
Oscar Cluff scores 22, Braden Smith reaches new milestone as No. 6 Purdue beats Marquette 79-59

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_arswol_251213.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 16

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Saka: Arsenal 'can be happy tonight'

December 13, 2025 05:09 PM
Bukayo Saka shares his thoughts on Arsenal's nail-biting 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates in Matchweek 16.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
nbc_pl_sunnewundertheskin_251209.jpg
11:59
Sunderland v. Newcastle, the fiery Tyne–Wear derby
nbc_pl_genxbcmci_251209.jpg
08:53
Celebrating Haaland’s historic 100th PL goal
nbc_pl_genxgbvilla_251209.jpg
18:33
Villa went ‘right through the heart’ of Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
nbc_pl_amorimandedwardsintrs_251208.jpg
04:05
Amorim, Edwards react to Man Utd’s win v. Wolves
nbc_pl_masonmountintr_251208.jpg
02:09
Mount: Man United were ‘ruthless’ against Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmupostgame_251208.jpg
03:01
Man United’s quality on display in rout of Wolves
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_251208.jpg
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
nbc_pst_arswol_251208.jpg
10:03
Can Arsenal get back on track against Wolves?
nbc_pst_rmamc_251208.jpg
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
nbc_pst_liverpoolintermilan_251208.jpg
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
nbc_pst_salahsituation_251208.jpg
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
nbc_pl_earle_251207.jpg
02:03
Palace’s Mitchell deserves more recognition
nbc_pl_mustoe_251207.jpg
01:58
Breaking down Simons’ ‘breakout game’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_lowedown_251207.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Will Salah play for Liverpool again?
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_251207.jpg
04:15
Glasner credits players for ‘huge performance’
nbc_pl_wilsonintv_251207.jpg
02:08
Wilson ‘really disappointed’ after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_guehinketiahintv_251207.jpg
02:12
Guehi, Nketiah discuss Palace’s rise up the table
nbc_pl_fulcppostgame_251207.jpg
02:50
Crystal Palace soar to fourth with win over Fulham
nbc_pl_bhawhupostgame_251207.jpg
01:45
Are West Ham proving they can avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_owenintvonsalah_251207.jpg
03:51
Owen: Salah ‘created chaos’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251207.jpg
53
Rausch details pregame ritual for Palace matches

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_arswol_251213.jpg
11:48
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 16
nbc_darts_evenswinv2_251213.jpg
03:39
Evans wins first round at World Darts Championship
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251213.jpg
01:27
Mosquera’s own goal gifts Arsenal lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251213.jpg
01:37
Arokodare heads Wolves level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251213.jpg
01:01
Johnstone’s own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Wolves
oly_fsmba_troypodmilsak_251213.jpg
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
oly_fsmba_konnorralph_251213.jpg
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
oly_frmba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
oly_fswba_averykrumme_251213.jpg
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_pl_burfulv2_251213.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251213.jpg
01:03
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251213.jpg
01:33
Wilson curls Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
nbc_moto_30boards_251213.jpg
21:52
Sexton, Prado preview 2026 season SMX team changes
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
01:29
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
01:40
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
01:04
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_livbha_251213.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_cheeve_251213.jpg
10:11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251213.jpg
01:18
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251213.jpg
01:24
Gusto doubles Chelsea’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251213.jpg
01:15
Palmer slot home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
01:34
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
vonn_thumbnail.jpg
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
weir_elf_new_thumbnail.jpg
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
oly_fs_chasinggold_weirintv.jpg
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN