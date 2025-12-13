Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Final-round modified fourballs tee times, how to watch

Modified fourballs is on tap for the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational. The event features 16 two-player teams, comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.

In the format, both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.

Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin lead the way through two rounds, with Charley Hull and Michael Brennan one back.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST Sunday with NBC picking up at 2 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings: