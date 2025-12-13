 Skip navigation
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Final-round modified fourballs tee times, how to watch

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 13, 2025 05:08 PM
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
December 12, 2025 04:15 PM
Watch the best shots and biggest moments from the first round of the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational from the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Modified fourballs is on tap for the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational. The event features 16 two-player teams, comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.

In the format, both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.

Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin lead the way through two rounds, with Charley Hull and Michael Brennan one back.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. EST Sunday with NBC picking up at 2 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings:

Time
TeePlayers
8:45 AM
EST		1

Lee / Horschel

Korda / Cauley

9:00 AM
EST		1

Tavatanakit / Knapp

Stark / Shipley

9:15 AM
EST		1

Khang / Mitchell

Vu / Finau

9:30 AM
EST		1

Woad / Clanton

Ko / Day

9:45 AM
EST		1

Zhang / Kim

Yin / Hoge

10:00 AM
EST		1

Kupcho / Gotterup

Korda / McCarthy

10:15 AM
EST		1

Thompson / Clark

Henderson / Conners

10:30 AM
EST		1

Coughlin / Novak

Hull / Brennan