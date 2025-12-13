 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza secures Heisman Trophy, the first in Indiana’s history
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Illinois
Jamarques Lawrence’s buzzer-beater gives No. 23 Nebraska an 83-80 win over No. 13 Illinois
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c0879d3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6444x3625+0+337/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F96%2F15%2F2a443d124b46a6ab2e24bfd98bbf%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2240487438
New dad Cooper Dossey almost didn’t play Q-School; now, he’s on cusp on PGA Tour
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_pl_plupdate_251213.jpg
PL Update: Ekitike leads Reds in Salah’s return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey

December 13, 2025 06:29 PM
Watch highlights of Purdue's win over Marquette Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_cbb_prycecomp_251213.jpg
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebillanalysis_251213.jpg
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebraskapostgm_251213.jpg
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
nbc_cbb_oscarcluffcomp_251213.jpg
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
nbc_cbb_menssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_underwoodintv_251209.jpg
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_appoll_v2_251209.jpg
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
nbc_cbb_thortonintv_251209.jpg
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
nbc_cbb_olemissstjohns_251206.jpg
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
pitino_thumb.jpg
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
nbc_cbb_princetonatloyolachicago_251206.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
nbc_cbb_olddominionatrichmond_251206.jpg
04:58
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
nbc_cbb_etxamuconn_251205.jpg
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
nbc_cbb_uconncheckin_251205.jpg
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
nbc_cbb_bigeastfitb_251205.jpg
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_cbb_highlightsandkohlerv2_251202.jpg
04:44
Highlights: Michigan State buries Iowa
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_251202.jpg
02:31
Which Big ten teams can break out of the middle?

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_plupdate_251213.jpg
12:24
PL Update: Ekitike leads Reds in Salah’s return
oly_frwba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
03:35
Urness stomps women’s ski big air win
nbc_golf_qschoolhighlights_251213.jpg
07:30
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
nbc_golf_grantthorntonrd2_251213.jpg
15:39
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
oly_sbmba_steamboatwc_251213.jpg
06:08
Ogiwara spins to win in men’s snowboard big air
oly_sbwba_steamboatwc_251213.jpg
04:04
Onitsuka seals Steamboat big air win on final run
nbc_pl_arswol_251213.jpg
11:48
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_darts_evenswinv2_251213.jpg
03:39
Evans wins first round at World Darts Championship
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251213.jpg
01:27
Mosquera’s own goal gifts Arsenal lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251213.jpg
01:37
Arokodare heads Wolves level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251213.jpg
01:01
Johnstone’s own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Wolves
oly_fsmba_troypodmilsak_251213.jpg
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
oly_fsmba_konnorralph_251213.jpg
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
oly_frmba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
oly_fswba_averykrumme_251213.jpg
02:24
Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women’s ski big air
nbc_pl_burfulv2_251213.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251213.jpg
01:03
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251213.jpg
01:33
Wilson curls Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
nbc_moto_30boards_251213.jpg
21:52
Sexton, Prado preview 2026 season SMX team changes
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
01:29
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
01:40
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
01:04
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_livbha_251213.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_cheeve_251213.jpg
10:11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win