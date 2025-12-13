 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/762baf8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4179x2351+0+218/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F39%2Fac%2Ff2560e274fbc816f591565c1dafe%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251774336
Lauren Coughlin, Andrew Novak offset double bogey with eagle to lead Grant Thornton Invitational
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/09ad017/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5760x3240+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F4a%2F4f%2F79d4ccce4ac99c8b0b012c934304%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251749653
Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Final-round modified fourballs tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Purdue
Oscar Cluff scores 22, Braden Smith reaches new milestone as No. 6 Purdue beats Marquette 79-59

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Krumme takes 4th in Steamboat women's ski big air

December 13, 2025 04:14 PM
Avery Krumme made a statement at the Steamboat World Cup, finishing 4th in women's freeski big air as she competes for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

oly_fsmba_troypodmilsak_251213.jpg
03:01
Podmilsak clinches Team USA spot in Steamboat
oly_fsmba_konnorralph_251213.jpg
03:11
Ralph finishes runner-up in big air at Steamboat
oly_frmba_worldcupsteamboat_251213.jpg
04:01
Podmilsak, Ralph on top at Steamboat ski big air
vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
vonn_thumbnail.jpg
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
weir_elf_new_thumbnail.jpg
02:29
Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics
oly_fs_chasinggold_weirintv.jpg
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
LVonnDHMoritz.jpg
58
Vonn stands atop World Cup podium once again
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_xx_halfpipefeature_final.jpg
03:47
Olympic halfpipe: ‘Closest you can get to flying’
oly_cumen_usavschina_eventhighlight_251210.jpg
11:44
Team Casper beats China, earns Milan Cortina spot
oly_ihwom_hometownhopefuls_edwards_full.jpg
02:59
Hometown Hopefuls: Edwards hopes to inspire youth
oly_fs_gpfinal_cinerecap_hdrgood.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
Oly_asmgs_Odermattwin_251207.jpg
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
oly_ssm1000_jordanstolz_251206.jpg
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
Hobson_free_win_raw.jpg
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
casas_free_win_raw.jpg
03:14
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
DNP_Oly_sww200f_FinalB_Walshwin_251205.jpg
03:03
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open
Manuel_200_free_raw.jpg
05:28
Manuel pulls away late in 200m free win at US Open
Avakov_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:59
Avakov makes statement in 100m breaststroke win
Marchand_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:20
Marchand powers past Mathias in 100m breast win
SMith_100_back_raw.jpg
03:30
Smith gets the better of Berkoff in 100m back win
Douglass_100m_breast_raw.jpg
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Oly_sww100br_Rosewin_251205.jpg
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
foster_win_raw.jpg
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
nbc_pl_marescaintr_251213.jpg
01:39
Maresca slams lack of support in ‘worst 48 hours’
nbc_pl_arswol_251213.jpg
11:48
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Wolves Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_sakaintr_251213.jpg
01:26
Saka: Arsenal ‘can be happy tonight’
nbc_pl_arswolpostgamev3_251213.jpg
02:10
Saka ‘carried the fight’ for Arsenal in win
nbc_darts_evenswinv2_251213.jpg
03:39
Evans wins first round at World Darts Championship
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251213.jpg
01:27
Mosquera’s own goal gifts Arsenal lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251213.jpg
01:37
Arokodare heads Wolves level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251213.jpg
01:01
Johnstone’s own goal gives Arsenal lead v. Wolves
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_pl_burfulv2_251213.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_burfulpostgame_251213.jpg
02:22
Burnley have ‘failed miserably’ in return to PL
nbc_pl_burgoal2_251213.jpg
01:03
Sonne gives Burnley late hope against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251213.jpg
01:33
Wilson curls Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
nbc_moto_30boards_251213.jpg
21:52
Sexton, Prado preview 2026 season SMX team changes
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
01:29
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
01:40
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
01:04
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_livbha_251213.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_cheeve_251213.jpg
10:11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251213.jpg
01:18
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251213.jpg
01:24
Gusto doubles Chelsea’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251213.jpg
01:15
Palmer slot home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
01:34
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?