No. 5 Iowa State snaps No. 9 Kansas’ winning streak, 74-56

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
No. 17 St. John’s survives Providence push to win 11th straight, 79-69 over Friars
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
Fight breaks out between No. 17 St. John’s and Providence and six players are ejected
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Duke
Boozer, Evans lead No. 4 Duke past No. 20 Clemson 67-54 to stay in control of ACC race

Top Clips

nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
No. 17 St. John’s survives Providence push to win 11th straight, 79-69 over Friars
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
Fight breaks out between No. 17 St. John’s and Providence and six players are ejected
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Duke
Boozer, Evans lead No. 4 Duke past No. 20 Clemson 67-54 to stay in control of ACC race

Top Clips

nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 5 Iowa State snaps No. 9 Kansas’ winning streak, 74-56

  
Published February 14, 2026 03:44 PM

AMES, Iowa — Milan Momcilovic scored 18 points and No. 5 Iowa State shook off a slow start to defeat No. 9 Kansas 74-56 on Saturday, snapping the Jayhawks’ eight-game winning streak.

The Cyclones (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), coming off Tuesday’s 62-55 loss at TCU, began a five-game stretch in which they play four ranked teams by taking control of this game in the first half despite struggling to make shots in the opening minutes.

Iowa State led 37-27 at halftime, then went on a 20-7 run in the opening 5 1/2 minutes of the second half, a stretch in which the Cyclones made six consecutive 3-pointers.

Their defense held Kansas (19-6, 9-3) to 31.6% shooting from the field in the second half, including 1 of 8 in 3-pointers. The Jayhawks shot 37.3% for the game while committing 13 turnovers, 10 in the first half.

Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman each had 11 points for Iowa State.

Melvin Council Jr. led the Jayhawks with 15 points. Flory Bidunga had 11.

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson started after missing Monday’s 82-78 win over top-ranked Arizona. He had 10 points in 24 minutes.

Kansas’ winning streak started with an 84-63 victory over Iowa State on Jan. 13 and included wins over BYU, Texas Tech and Arizona.

The Cyclones made just one of their first 10 shots to open the game but because of their defense were down only 6-2 in that stretch. Once the offense got going, Iowa State went on a 20-2 run over a span of five minutes later in the first half to take a 36-22 lead with 1:37 to play.

Saturday’s game was the seventh top-10 game in the series between the Cyclones and Jayhawks, with the teams splitting the previous six.

Up next

Kansas: Visits Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Iowa State: Hosts No. 3 Houston on Monday.