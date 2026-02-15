 Skip navigation
Malik Thomas
Thomas, Lewis help No. 15 Virginia beat Ohio State 70-66 in Nashville
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Hunter Lawrence on tunnel jump.JPG
Eli Tomac wins SMX Round 6 in Seattle after a dramatic showdown with Cooper Webb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Practice
NASCAR schedule for 2026 Speedweeks at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
Johnson: 'Had crazy faith' in winning Dunk Contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Wooten scores 16, Whiting posts double-double as Oklahoma State beats No. 16 Texas Tech women 75-65

  
Published February 14, 2026 10:30 PM

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jadyn Wooten scored 16 points, Amari Whiting added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Oklahoma State outscored the Lady Raiders 22-9 in the second quarter to beat No. 16 Texas Tech 75–65 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (20–7, 9–5 Big 12) took a 36–24 halftime lead, holding Tech scoreless for the final 3:18 of the half. The win marked the Cowgirls’ second victory over a ranked opponent this season and secured their first 20‑win campaign since 2022–23.

Wooten shot 7 of 10 from the field and added seven assists, while Whiting posted her second double‑double of the year. Achol Akot scored 13 points and Stailee Heard added 12 for the Cowgirls, who shot 54% overall and made eight 3‑pointers.

Texas Tech (23–4, 10–4) opened the second half with five straight points to cut the deficit to seven, but OSU answered with an 8–0 run to push the margin back to 44–29. The Lady Raiders trailed by double digits for most of the second half before a late push trimmed it to 66–60 with under three minutes left.

Bailey Maupin led the Lady Raiders with 19 points, and Snudda Collins added 18 off the bench. The Lady Raiders shot 4 of 21 from deep and were outrebounded 36–26. Texas Tech entered a half‑game out of first place in the Big 12 and is on the road for three of its next four games.

Up Next

Texas Tech faces No. 12 Baylor at home on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State hosts Utah on Monday.