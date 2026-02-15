 Skip navigation
No. 16 Texas Tech rallies to beat No. 1 Arizona 78-75 in OT for Wildcats’ second straight loss

  
Published February 14, 2026 09:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — JT Toppin scored eight of his 31 points in a dominant overtime performance and No. 16 Texas Tech sent No. 1 Arizona to its second straight loss, shocking the Wildcats 78-75 on Saturday.

Texas Tech (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) beat the No. 1 team for the third time in school history. The Wildcats (23-2, 10-2) were 23-0 before losing to No. 9 Kansas 82-78 on Monday.

Arizona had a 64-57 lead with 3:29 left in regulation, but Texas Tech responded with 9-0 run, capped by Donovan Atwell’s corner 3-pointer with 25 seconds left for a 66-64 lead. Arizona’s Ivan Kharchenkov tied it at 66 with two free throws and Christian Anderson couldn’t hit a contested jumper as time expired.

After the short break, Toppin went to work, scoring four baskets on an array of tip-ins and low-post moves. The preseason All-America selection shot 13 of 22 from the field and had 13 rebounds to finish with his 47th career double-double. Anderson added 19 points, hitting six 3-pointers.

Arizona’s Tobe Awaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Brayden Burries also scored 16.

Up next

Texas Tech: At Arizona State on Tuesday night.

Arizona: Hosts BYU on Wednesday night.