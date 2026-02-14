Emanuel Sharp scores 23, No. 3 Houston downs Kansas State 78-64

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Florida
Xaivian Lee, Urban Klavzar deliver from outside as No. 14 Florida beats 25th-ranked Kentucky 92-83
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
No. 17 St. John’s survives Providence push to win 11th straight, 79-69 over Friars
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 14 St. John's at Providence
Fight breaks out between No. 17 St. John’s and Providence and six players are ejected

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
HLs: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Florida
Xaivian Lee, Urban Klavzar deliver from outside as No. 14 Florida beats 25th-ranked Kentucky 92-83
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
No. 17 St. John’s survives Providence push to win 11th straight, 79-69 over Friars
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 14 St. John's at Providence
Fight breaks out between No. 17 St. John’s and Providence and six players are ejected

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
HLs: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Emanuel Sharp scores 23, No. 3 Houston downs Kansas State 78-64

  
Published February 14, 2026 06:45 PM

HOUSTON — Emanuel Sharp had 23 points and six rebounds as No. 3 Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat Kansas State 78-64 on Saturday for the Cougars’ sixth straight win.

Sharp scored 14 points on 4 of 10 shooting in the first half as Houston (23-2, 11-1 Big 12) built a 33-19 halftime lead.

Milos Uzan added 12 points and eight assists, and Kingston Flemings finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, which won their 18th straight at home.

P.J. Haggerty scored 23 points to lead Kansas State (10-15, 1-11). Haggerty surpassed 2,000 points in his collegiate career in the first half, becoming the fifth current Division I player to achieve the milestone.

Nate Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Taj Manning added 10 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats shot 35% from the field, 8 of 26 (31%) from 3-point range, and made 16 of 25 (64%) from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats raced to a 15-6 lead about 8 ½ minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by Haggerty, but Houston responded to finish the half on a 27-4 run. Sharp had nine points and Uzan added seven points in the spurt. Kansas State shot 1 for 15 from the floor to end the half.

Kansas State got no closer than 10 points in the second half.

The Wildcats have lost six consecutive games overall and have lost six straight on the road. Kansas State dropped to 0-6 against ranked teams this season.

Up next

Kansas State: Hosts Baylor on Tuesday.

Houston: Plays Monday at No. 5 Iowa State, the first of three straight games against Top-10 opponents.