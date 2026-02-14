 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Providence
Fight breaks out between No. 17 St. John's and Providence and six players are ejected
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Iowa State
No. 5 Iowa State snaps No. 9 Kansas' winning streak, 74-56
NCAA Basketball: Clemson at Duke
Boozer, Evans lead No. 4 Duke past No. 20 Clemson 67-54 to stay in control of ACC race

nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 17 St. John’s survives Providence push to win 11th straight, 79-69 over Friars

  
Published February 14, 2026 03:56 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dylan Darling had 23 points and eight rebounds and No. 17 St. John’s scored eight straight points after a fracas that resulted in six ejections to take the lead and earn its 11th straight victory, a 79-69 win over Providence on Saturday.

Bryce Hopkins had nine points and nine rebounds for the Red Storm (20-5, 13-1 Big East), and the ex-Friars star was in the middle of it all when he was taken down by a hard foul with 14:25 left and Providence (11-15, 4-11) up 40-39.

By the time things were sorted out, four St. John’s and two Providence players had been ejected, and the Red Storm were on their way to an 8-0 run to take a lead that was never threatened.

Hopkins, who was booed during introductions and cheered when he missed shots, started his career at Kentucky and spent two seasons as one of Providence’s top players before tearing his ACL in 2023-24 and transferring to St. John’s for his final year.

The game also marked the return of Red Storm coach Rick Pitino, who took Providence to the 1987 Final Four but saw his hopes of a return dashed here last March with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to longtime nemesis John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Red Storm, who were No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll, fell all the way out of the rankings after opening the season 7-4 — losing to three ranked opponents and Kentucky. They reentered the rankings at No. 25 three weeks ago and have been climbing ever since.

Up next

St. John’s visits Marquette on Wednesday night.

Providence visits DePaul on Feb. 21.