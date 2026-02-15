 Skip navigation
Thomas, Lewis help No. 15 Virginia beat Ohio State 70-66 in Nashville

  
Published February 14, 2026 10:41 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Malik Thomas and Sam Lewis each scored 13 points and No. 15 Virginia beat Ohio State 70-66 on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena in the Nashville Hoops Showdown.

The Cavaliers (22-3) extended their winning streak to six.

Bruce Thornton scored 28 points for Ohio State (16-9). He also had an assist, the 500th of his career.

Amare Bynum had 15 points and six rebounds for the Buckeyes in their latest nonconference game in nearly 40 years.

It was tied at 37 at the half, with Virginia erasing an early Ohio State lead

Ohio State opened up a six-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining, but the Cavaliers had a 6-0 run to tie it.

With just over a minute remaining, Lewis forced a turnover and then went the length of the floor for a layup to give Virginia a 65-61 lead. He then hit a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

Prior to the game, Ohio State said John Mobley Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely due to a hand injury sustained Wednesday night against Southern California. Mobley started the Buckeyes’ first 24 games, averaging 15.1 points.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 away from home, including 3-1 in neutral-site games.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

Virginia: At Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.